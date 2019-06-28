Chrissy Teigen is speaking out about the downfalls of social media.

During the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after show on Thursday, the 33-year-old model revealed which of her iconic social media moments -- something she's become well known for -- she wishes hadn't made headlines.

"Anything that involved any stans of any kind," Teigen said. "... That is the worst. Anyone that has a group of stans. Oh my gosh it's weeks that you have to completely leave the grid because... the culture of it is insane."

Teigen shared that she has learned from past experiences with such groups and now filters herself on social media.

"I can't do this anymore. I can't say that someone's lip syncing or something. I can't make those snide comments anymore," she said. "Oh my God! It's hell for weeks!"

"And then you can't ever love something they do more recently because of something you said 10 years ago," she added. "They'll say, like, 'Yeah, but you did this! We don't trust you!' I'm like, 'Who are you?'"

Teigen's appearance on WWHL marked a milestone moment for the late-night show, as Cohen was celebrating its 10th anniversary. ET caught up with Cohen after the taping of the special episode, where he gushed about having the Bring the Funny judge -- along with John Mayer and Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps -- on hand for the occasion.

"Chrissy tweets into the show, she texts me personally, there is no form of communication in which she does not reach out to both the show, to Bravo, to the housewives, and myself," Cohen said. "... [This was] an amazing anniversary show. Extreme Bravo fandom in Chrissy Teigen, a big star housewife in Countess Luann, a superstar who has nothing to do with any of it in John Mayer."

"It's the exact right recipe for Watch What Happens Live fun," he added.

As for what's made the show successful, Cohen attributed "the longevity of the show to the authenticity of the experience."

"We are literally hosting a live party every night at 11," Cohen explained. "You don't know what can happen. Sometimes things can go terribly wrong. Sometimes the casts hate each other, sometimes they drink too much. You don't know what's going to happen. And I think people really like authenticity these days."

"Also, I go there in a way that a lot of people don't," he added. "I think that's enjoyable to watch for some people."

Watch the video below for more on WWHL.

