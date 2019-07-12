Chrissy Teigen Is Over Twitter Trolls Commenting on Her Butt

Chrissy Teigen won't hear people's opinions about her body anymore.

After an unkind meme featuring a photo from the 33-year-old model's family vacation with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids -- Luna, 3, and Miles, 1 -- circulated online, Teigen took to Twitter to clap back at the troll.

The pic in question features Teigen rocking a one-piece swimsuit while holding Miles. Meanwhile, Legend, who's seated behind his wife, appears to be looking at something in front of him.

"I'm f**kin crying bruh," a Twitter user wrote alongside the pic.

"everyone so used to a** shots and photoshopped instagrams," Teigen replied. "I've had no a** forever - is this new news to some of you?"

"f**kin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my a** done either," she added. "Bored as all hell, never can win!"

fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

Another Twitter user opted to chime in next, writing, "We laughing at dude face ma. That’s what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed."

Teigen disagreed with the explanation, though. "His face, looking at my a**, so nah," she responded. "I see the comments you know. still enjoy you."

*noass — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

The second tweeter didn't stop there though, firing back at Teigen, "Ma’am. If he wasn’t in the pic, the pic wouldn’t be funny. You know that right?"

"yeah. his grossed out face looking at my a**," she replied, "you don't need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that's all."

"'just laughing about his face' lolllllll sure," Teigen added. "(and I'm not that pressed, I've seen this photo all week - we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can!"

"just laughing about his face" lolllllll sure (and I'm not that pressed, I've seen this photo all week - we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

When another Twitter user asked why Teigen was replying to people, she wrote, "because I can," before adding "people are really f**king weird, man."

because I can. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

people are really fucking weird, man — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

Watch the video for more on Teigen.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's 'Been Fired' From 'Bring the Funny' After Accidentally Sharing Entire First Episode

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Adorable Family Pics of Miles and Luna From Italian Vacation

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Social Media Moments She Wishes Didn't Go Viral

Related Gallery