Chrissy Teigen Proudly Captures Son Miles' First Steps: Watch

Chrissy Teigen is a proud mom!

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old model took to Twitter to share an adorable video of her and John Legend's 1-year-old son, Miles, taking his first steps. In the sweet video, Miles, wearing a black T-shirt and red shirt, takes a somewhat wobbly couple of steps forward to cheers and encouragement from people off-camera.

"I think I just caught his first real steps!" Teigen captioned the clip. "Does this count?"

I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count? pic.twitter.com/LBYz1jCCIY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2019

The adorable video came shortly after Teigen shared other cute pics and videos of her son. In one sweet moment, Teigen and Legend kiss Miles' cheek, while another pic shows off Miles' little feet.

ET recently caught up with Teigen, where she revealed how she makes her son laugh."Oh, I fake yawn for Miles," Teigen revealed. "Don't know why."

Miles isn't the only one in Teigen's family who enjoys a laugh! Back in June, Teigen gushed over her and Legend's other child, 3-year-old Luna's, comedic timing to ET's Nischelle Turner.

"Luna has amazing timing," she said of the tot. "She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

As for the funniest thing Luna has done as of late, Teigen pointed to her daughter's conversations with Legend.

"She's constantly debating and John loves that 'cause he talks to her as if she's like a counterpart. I mean it's amazing," Teigen said. "...Every day there's something... If I say something silly, she'll be like, 'Oh my God, you're such a goose.' I'm like, 'Where did you get that?'"

"It's just everything she reads, she holds onto forever," she continued. "We always tell her to tell us a scary story and she just, like, gets up and she's like, 'Once upon a time,' and it's so dramatic, the readings of it... Maybe we're just dorky parents, but we think everything's funny."

Watch the video below for more on Teigen and Legend's family.

