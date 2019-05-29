Ariana Grande has a new allergy.

The 25-year-old singer revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that it was an allergic reaction to tomatoes that forced her to cancel two concerts in Florida this week.

"Update: we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress!" she explained. "Thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November."

Grande added: "p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES......."

The singer shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday that she was too ill to perform her scheduled concerts in Tampa and Orlando, but didn't share why. "Tampa & Orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," she wrote at the time. "I'm so beyond devastated."

"I will make this up to you, I promise," she continued. "Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible."

See more on Grande in the video below.

