Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in her own personal way.

On the second anniversary of the tragic event on Wednesday, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress took to Instagram Story to share a simple bee emoji. The insect is a symbol of unity for Manchester, with Grande also getting a tattoo of a bee one year after the attack in remembrance of the heart-wrenching day.

On May 22, 2017, a lone bomber detonated a device just outside Manchester Arena where Grande was performing. The bomb killed 22 people and injured another 139 concertgoers.

Grande's mom, Joan, also wrote some touching words on her Twitter. "All my love Manchester, today and everyday… you are with me always, in my heart and in my mind," she tweeted. "To ALL of you who have suffered and still suffer from tremendous loss, trauma or devastating injury.. I love you, I send you a warm hug, today and forever. #OneLove.”

All my love Manchester, today and everyday... you are with me always, in my heart and in my mind. To ALL of you who have suffered and still suffer from tremendous loss, trauma or devastating injury.. I love you, I send you a warm hug, today and forever. #OneLove — Joan Grande (@joangrande) May 22, 2019

Over the last couple years, Grande has been vocal about how the attack has been "so heavy on my heart."

"There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever," she expressed in an interview with Time in 2018. "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful."

Less than one month after the attack, on June 4, 2017, the singer hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where a myriad of huge acts performed including Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, the late Mac Miller, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Liam Gallagher and more. Through the Red Cross, the event raised $23 million for the victims and their families.

In February, Grande announced that she would be returning to Manchester to headline the 2019 Pride Festival.

"Manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. I cant wait to see u and I love you so so much."

Relive the One Love Manchester concert in the video below.

