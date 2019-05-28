Ariana Grande is postponing two dates on her Sweetener tour.

On Tuesday, Live Nation Florida announced that the 25-year-old singer won't be performing at the Amalie Arena in Tampa that night as scheduled, and that she also had to cancel her show at the Amway Center in Orlando that was set to take place on Wednesday night. Grande shared on her Instagram Stories that she is too ill to perform, and apologized to her fans.

"Tampa & Orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," she wrote. "I'm so beyond devastated."

"I will make this up to you, I promise," she continued. "Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible."

Live Nation announced that the rescheduled shows will take place on Nov. 24 (Tampa) and Nov. 25 (Orlando), and that refunds are also available at the point of purchase. Meanwhile, Grande's two upcoming shows at the American Airlines Arena in Miami are still scheduled to take place on May 31 and June 1.

(1) Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour dates tonight in Tampa (Amalie Arena) and tomorrow, May 29 in Orlando (Amway Center) have been postponed due to illness.

The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa & 11/25 in Orlando. Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd pic.twitter.com/InrCos4KN6 — Live Nation Florida (@LiveNationFL) May 28, 2019

(2) to seeing them in November.



Tickets for tonight and tomorrow’s shows will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.



Miami shows are still happening. — Live Nation Florida (@LiveNationFL) May 28, 2019

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke to fellow chart-topping singer Billie Eilish, who expressed her love for Grande.

"Ariana is a f**king king!" Eilish told ET. "She is just so… God, man, and the sh*t that she's been through. I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly."

"You can just tell she knows what the f**k she's doing, and even if she doesn't realize it, she knows what the f**k she's doing. And it's really impressive," she added. "She just deals with it so well. It's so impressive."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Weighs in on New Wax Figure After Fans Give It Mixed Reviews

Ariana Grande Remembers Manchester Arena Bombing on Second Anniversary

Ariana Grande Wears Astronaut Suit at NASA Space Center While Listening to Her Song 'NASA'

Related Gallery