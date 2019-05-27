It looks like Ariana Grande, like many of her fans, have a few questions about her new wax figure.

When Madame Tussauds London unveiled their wax figure depiction of the "7 Rings" singer, the famed wax museum proudly declared that they'd captured her likeness and "nailed" her signature style.

"You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @arianagrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday," Madame Tussauds London wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their new figure.

However, like is the case with numerous wax figures in the past, fans were quick to point out that the wax facsimile didn't look really look as much like Grande as they would have liked.

From fans simply saying the face was off, to other fans weighing in on which celebs the figure more closely resembled than their favorite pop-star, the consensus among critics seemed to be that maybe they need to "melt it" and start over.

i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande https://t.co/YuRsiEvnOH — daisy (@yourenoIover) May 22, 2019

tell that wax figure to move so i can see ariana's wax figure. — ter (@reputertion) May 24, 2019

Has anybody noticed the the @ArianaGrande wax figure looks like Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery?



I mean, you see it. pic.twitter.com/ORQThONV7q — Syd Berray (@s_berray08) May 26, 2019

I hate Ariana's new wax figure. Its not her face. She deserves more respect you know. She's the best pop female singer in the world and all you can do was this. Even older wax figures were a little bit better but this no way. They need to Create a new one beacuse this ain't it.🤨 pic.twitter.com/1WIGQ6nxDp — Jaka Rojko (@rojko_jaka) May 24, 2019

.@ArianaGrande ...Girl, It's all good. We already know. Wax got nothin on you. But let's melt it tho. for real. 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/qw3gWXPUOO — Tracy Ross (@ChardonnayTray) May 25, 2019

As it so happens, it seems that Grande has some concerns of her own.

After another account posted a photo of Grande's new figure, the singer commented on the post, enigmatically explaining, "I just wanna talk."

Madame Tussauds first announced back in April that a figure of Grande would be "joining our line-up" later this year, and asked fans to vote on which of her many styles they'd like to see represented.

Calling all Arianators!



The kween herself is joining our line-up this summer (for a limited time only!) but we need your help choosing our favourite Ari-inspired style for her figure!



Comment your fave below to cast your vote 💁#Arianafanpage#Arianator#Sweetenertourpic.twitter.com/o5IvdesVbd — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) April 17, 2019

Given three options -- "Classic Ari, which they chose, "Sassy Ari," and "Princess Ari" -- it was the singer's famed oversized sweatshirt, tall black boots and high ponytail that came out on top. It's hard to deny that Madame Tussauds didn't nail the look, even if some feel they fell short when it came to her face.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Wears Astronaut Suit at NASA Space Center While Listening to Her Song 'NASA'

Billie Eilish Says Ariana Grande 'Is a F**king King': 'She Knows What She's Doing' (Exclusive)

Diddy's Wax Figure Brutally Decapitated at Madame Tussauds in New York City

Related Gallery