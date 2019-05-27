Ariana Grande Weighs in on New Wax Figure After Fans Give It Mixed Reviews
It looks like Ariana Grande, like many of her fans, have a few questions about her new wax figure.
When Madame Tussauds London unveiled their wax figure depiction of the "7 Rings" singer, the famed wax museum proudly declared that they'd captured her likeness and "nailed" her signature style.
"You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @arianagrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday," Madame Tussauds London wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their new figure.
However, like is the case with numerous wax figures in the past, fans were quick to point out that the wax facsimile didn't look really look as much like Grande as they would have liked.
From fans simply saying the face was off, to other fans weighing in on which celebs the figure more closely resembled than their favorite pop-star, the consensus among critics seemed to be that maybe they need to "melt it" and start over.
As it so happens, it seems that Grande has some concerns of her own.
After another account posted a photo of Grande's new figure, the singer commented on the post, enigmatically explaining, "I just wanna talk."
Madame Tussauds first announced back in April that a figure of Grande would be "joining our line-up" later this year, and asked fans to vote on which of her many styles they'd like to see represented.
Given three options -- "Classic Ari, which they chose, "Sassy Ari," and "Princess Ari" -- it was the singer's famed oversized sweatshirt, tall black boots and high ponytail that came out on top. It's hard to deny that Madame Tussauds didn't nail the look, even if some feel they fell short when it came to her face.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande Wears Astronaut Suit at NASA Space Center While Listening to Her Song 'NASA'
Billie Eilish Says Ariana Grande 'Is a F**king King': 'She Knows What She's Doing' (Exclusive)
Diddy's Wax Figure Brutally Decapitated at Madame Tussauds in New York City
Related Gallery