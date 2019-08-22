Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Commenter Tells Her to 'Get a Bra'

Don't come for Chrissy Teigen on social media.

The 33-year-old model has proved time and time again that she's the queen of clap backs, and on Wednesday, she showed why she's still the reigning champ. Teigen shared an Instagram post in which she sports a plunging jumpsuit and has a shocked expression on her face, captioning the pic, "What do you think I'm looking at." When a commenter wrote, "A bra, girl get you one!," Teigen had her own hilarious response.

"Allow me to save you from my titties," she wrote back.

On Thursday, she pointedly shared another video of her in the jumpsuit -- this time going down a slide into a ballpit and covering her breasts to avoid a wardrobe malfunction -- as what sounds like her husband, John Legend, laughs in the background.

"Whoopsie daisy," Teigen wrote.

Last month, the mother of two defended herself from Twitter trolls commenting on her butt in response to a picture of her and Legend in a pool.

"Everyone so used to a** shots and photoshopped instagrams," Teigen wrote back. "I've had no a** forever -- is this new news to some of you?"

"F**kin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my a** done either," she continued. "Bored as all hell, never can win!"

ET last spoke to Teigen in June at the premiere of her new show, Bring the Funny, and she shared that her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, is following in her footsteps when it comes to having a killer sense of humor.

"Luna has amazing timing," she said of her eldest child. "She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But, yeah, she's so funny."

