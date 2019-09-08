Chrissy Teigen doesn't seem phased by the President of the United States calling her out on Twitter.

President Donald Trump hopped on his go-to social media platform on Sunday night to deliver a lengthy tirade about not getting enough credit for the passage of criminal justice reform legislation, and took the opportunity to take a swipe and Teigen and her husband, John Legend.

"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close," Trump wrote in a series of tweets. "I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise."

"Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is," Trump continued. "But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed."

Shortly after, Teigen responded, and it's clear that she isn't paying any mind to Trump's description of her. In fact, she appears to be embracing it. Warning: the below tweets are NSFW!

"lol what a pu**y a** b**ch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president," Teigen wrote.

She later shared a snapshot of herself as she made a chalkboard sign celebrating the start of her daughter Luna's second year of preschool, which Teigen captioned, "Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pu**y a** b**ch president had his 9th meltdown of the day?"

Legend also shot back at the leader of the free world with a plea to the First Lady, Melania Trump.

"Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you," Legend tweeted, adding, "Your country needs you, Melania."

Legend and Teigen have long been outspoken opponents of Trump, and have made their ideological disagreements known throughout the course of his presidency and his presidential campaign.

Back in March 2016, Legend got into a heated argument with Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., in which he deemed the future-president "racist." Check out the video below to hear more.

