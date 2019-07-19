Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are putting their celebrity to good use.

ET learned on Thursday that the couple pushed the White House to get involved in A$AP Rocky's case.

A$AP -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- has been behind bars in Sweden for two weeks. A source tells ET that Kanye encouraged Kim to bring the case to Jared Kushner, whom the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worked with in the past. Kushner then took the matter to President Donald Trump.

According to the source, after reviewing the case, the State Department actively began their work on getting A$AP out of jail.

Kim also took to Twitter to thank Kusher and Trump for their help, tweeting, "Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

On Friday, Trump tweeted that had called Kanye and would try and resolve the matter.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" he wrote.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

A$AP was detained about two week ago in Stockholm, Sweden, after getting into a street fight. The artist claimed that the altercation happened after "drug addicts" harassed him and his friends. The "Wild for the Night" rapper shared video on Instagram of two men confronting him and his security guard while outside a restaurant.

Kim and Kanye's involvement in A$AP's case comes a month after the makeup mogul -- who has become a major advocate for criminal justice reform -- spoke at the White House during an event promoting the hiring of prisoners who will be released early and given a second chance thanks to the First Step Act.

"My whole journey with this started a year ago when I visited the White House," she explained. "I pled the case of Alice Johnson who the president granted clemency... I'm at the place in my life where I wanted to make a difference but I didn't know how or what to do."

She next discussed visiting prisons, meeting with inmates and learning about their personal stories, which inspired her to pursue a law degree and work to help prisoners and newly released ex-cons find opportunities and jobs in communities.

For more on how Kim has been helping inmates and making a difference in Washington, D.C., watch below.

Reporting by Joe Siyam.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Uses Kim Kardashian to Clap Back at Influencer Who Implied She Copied Her Naked Pose

Kim Kardashian Returns to White House to Promote First Step Act

Kanye West to Visit Donald Trump at the White House

Related Gallery