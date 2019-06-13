Kim Kardashian West is back at the White House!

The reality star, who has become a major advocate for criminal justice reform, visited Washington, D.C., on Thursday to speak at an event promoting the hiring of prisoners who will be released early and given a second chance thanks to the First Step Act.

Kim stepped out in a plunging blazer with matching heels and a chic lob. Once inside, she took the podium after remarks and an introduction from President Donald Trump.

"My whole journey with this started a year ago when I visited the White House," she explained. "I pled the case of Alice Johnson who the president granted clemency... I'm at the place in my life where I wanted to make a difference but I didn't know how or what to do."

She next discussed visiting prisons, meeting with inmates and learning about their personal stories, which inspired her to pursue a law degree and work to help prisoners and newly released ex-cons find opportunities and jobs in communities.

"My heart just completely opened up and I wanted to do more, which is law school in California," she added, later discussing the First Step Act. "To get the president's support and to see it come to fruition was magic." She went on to explain that she is partnering with a ride-share program to ensure former inmates have ways to get to job interviews and meetings in order to break the cycle of recidivism.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump signed the First Step Act into law just last year. It helps those serving extended sentences for nonviolent offenses to petition for early release. It also aims to reduce recidivism by preparing individuals to reenter their communities as responsible citizens by allowing them to serve the final days of their sentences in halfway houses or home confinement. This is crucial in helping to equip them with support structures as they transition out of custody.

Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry event at the White House today pic.twitter.com/kEUgqITmIE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

"Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I've been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing," Kim explained on Twitter while en route to the White House. "While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done."

"Today, I'm honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home," she continued.

Hear more on how Kim has been helping former inmates, like Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles, get back on their feet in the video below.

