President Donald Trump is sharing what he really thinks of the royal family.

The commander-in-chief sat down for a candid interview with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, and addressed a comment he made where he used the word "nasty" when referring to Meghan Markle and her 2016 interview on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, where she called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic."

"She was nasty to me, and that's OK for her to be nasty," he explained. "It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't."

Trump added, "You know what? She's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life... I think she's very nice."

The 72-year-old politician, who has been in London this week visiting with the royal family, also praised Markle's husband, Prince Harry, after a few reports claimed the 34-year-old royal snubbed the president during his visit to Buckingham Palace.

"He's a terrific guy. He spent a lot of time talking to [my daughter] Ivanka and talking to my family," Trump said of the prince. "He couldn't have been nicer. ...I think he's great."

His recent remarks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come after The Sun published an interview that led to Trump receiving backlash for remarking on Meghan's comments about him in 2016.

"I didn't know that," he said of her late-night interview. " ... So, what can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty."

Trump also touched on Meghan being an American in the royal family. "I think it is nice," he noted. "I think it is nice and I'm sure she will do excellently. She'll be very good. I hope she does."

Trump and his family was greeted in London by Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Meghan was not in attendance.

Here's more on the president's visit to the U.K.

