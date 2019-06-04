Better Midler found herself in a heated exchange with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The award-winning performer -- and frequent Trump critic -- took to Twitter on Monday to apologize after tweeting a fake Trump quote. "I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? http://on.rgj.com/1Y5RE57 via @rgj," she wrote.

The next day, Midler called out the president for another statement, during which he allegedly lied about the size of the crowd greeting him on his trip to the U.K.

"Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth?" she asked, before sending a NSFW message to Trump. "Donald, if you're reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your d**k in a door!"

Trump then took aim at Midler for her comments. "Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make 'your great president' look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!" he wrote.

Trump enjoyed a state dinner with Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. See more on his visit with the royal family in the video below.

