John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are asking each other the hard questions.

The 40-year-old singer and 33-year-old model each took turns taking a lie detector test, asking one another a few uncomfortable questions, in a video for Vanity Fair, including Teigen asking Legend if he would have married her without a prenup. The couple married in September 2013, and he was significantly wealthier than she was at the time.

"Um, I think prenups are a good thing to do," Legend said. "I actually wish I knew you were going to be so successful. I would've rewritten the prenup a little bit. You're a lot richer that I thought you'd be."

Teigen hilariously replied, "If you take one of my monies, I will kill you."

They also had no issue referencing their sex life. When Legend told Teigen that she once told Vogue that the three words to describe their relationship was "keeping it sexy" and asked if she still felt that way today, Teigen didn't hesitate.

"I would use those three words to describe it this morning," she said.

The Cravings author is blunt with Legend throughout the questioning, including telling him she hates his 2008 hit song, "Green Light."

"The worst is when it's just you doing it at the piano," she said, also outing that Legend himself told her he didn't think it was that good a song. "I'm like, can this get any worse? And then it could."

Legend and Teigen and their two children -- 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles -- are on the December cover of Vanity Fair, and in the accompanying interview, she talked about the start of their relationship. They met when she starred in Legend's 2007 music video for his song "Stereo."

"He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer," Teigen said. "I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh, my God, I would read everything."

She also acknowledged that she was not in the best shape financially at the time and partied "super-hard" with her model roommates.

"I had no credit cards, I didn’t have a bank account, and it just didn’t occur to me to ask my dad for money," she recalled. "I knew exactly how much it was with tax to get a McDouble and fries.”

Meanwhile, Legend said he fell for Teigen's sense of humor.

"It got serious pretty quickly," he said of their romance. "She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn't know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny."

ET spoke to Legend in May, and he said Luna already has Teigen's funny personality. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shares a Look at Her Epic 'Maleficent' Halloween Costume While Recovering From Wild Night

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Was Known for Either ‘Being in the Closet or a Modelizer’ Before They Dated

'The Voice': John Legend Offers Up Dinner with Chrissy Teigen to Fight Off Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Related Gallery