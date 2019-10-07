John Legend pulled out a secret weapon on Monday’s episode of The Voice -- Chrissy Teigen!

After coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent most of the evening arguing over contestants they wanted on their respective teams, Stefani pulled a sly move -- telling smooth crooner Jared Herzog that if he picked her, he would get Shelton as a coach as well.

The guitar-playing blonde hopeful had just wowed the crowd with his sweet rendition of Dan + Shay’s “Speechless,” and Stefani was clearly trying to sway the singer with the promise of her country superstar boyfriend.

But the No Doubt singer wasn’t the only one determined to nab the 21-year-old Florida native.

Legend was also impressed, so pulled out his own tricks for winning Herzog over.

The “All of Me” singer declared that if Herzog chose him, he would throw in dinner with him and his wife, Chrissy Teigen!

“Chrissy cooks better than anyone on this stage! We’ll have you over for dinner,” Legend enthused.

The tactic worked, with Legend winning over Herzog -- and Stefani declaring that Legend was "playing a little dirty on that one."

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas announced he will be joining the upcoming 18th season of The Voice, taking Stefani's spot as a coach in 2020.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more below.

