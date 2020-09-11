Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals This Week

Online deals are continuing to roll out for the end of summer, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products.

It's like Cyber Week every week with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Wayfair and more. Many big brands are having sales, but it is also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time.

Scroll through the best deals happening now.

Clothing and Accessories

Adidas

Shop deals on sale clothing, shoes and accessories. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Backcountry

Take an extra 30% off already discounted brands. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Banana Republic

Up to 40% off must-have styles and extra 50% off sale styles. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

40% off everything.

Cotton On

Denim buy one, get one 50% off. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Eloquii

50% off 1 item and 40% off everything else, plus $25 select styles, with the code XOQ. Free shipping on orders over $125. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Forever 21

20% off $65 for first in-app purchase with the code MVP20. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 50% off fall styles and extra 30% off sale styles with the code ALLYOU. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders over $100.

J.Crew

40% off 3+ full-price styles, 30% off 2 styles or 25% off 1 style with the code ADDTOBAG. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals up to 75% off with free shipping; these items are final sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Levi's

Take 30% off when you spend $100 with the code GOBIG. Plus, free shipping on all orders.

Lucky Brand

Take extra 30% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders over $75. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Extra 40% off sale styles with the code HOWNICE. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders.Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

50% off everything. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nasty Gal

50% off everything. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off sitewide. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PrettyLittleThing

Up to 70% off everything.

Reebok

Friends and family sale: up to 50% off with the code FAM. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Thousands ofsale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Splendid

Up to 60% off sale with the code EXTRA40. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19; nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Stuart Weitzman

Up to 60% off best-selling sandals and more. Free shipping and returns. Shop ET Style's top picks.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping. Shop ET Style's top picks.

Accessories

BaubleBar

Sale jewelry under $15. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Fall jewelry sale: up to 30% off fine jewelry with the code FALL2020. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Chinese Laundry

Shop summer sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Last call select styles starting at $24.95.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses. Free shipping and returns.

Naturalizer

Flash sale: select styles now $19.99. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Quay

Get 2 blue light pairs for $80 with the code DOUBLETAP. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ray-Ban

Up to 50% off select eyewear styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Fall sale: up to 70% off boots, sneakers and more. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Steve Madden

Take 70% off select items with code SPRING70, 60% off with the code SPRING60, 50% off with code SPRING50 and 40% off with code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sunglass Hut

Up to 50% off select styles for semi-annual sale. Free two-day shipping and free returns.

TOMS

30% off full-price orders of $50 or more with the code 30OFF. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Clothing, Accessories and Beauty

Bloomingdale's

Buy more, get more: get gift cards worth up to $1,200 when you spend more.

JCPenney

Up to 40% off meal prep appliances.

Macy's

Up to 40% off fall styles and up to 60% off homeware. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Clearance sale: Up to 60% off all categories. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Beauty

Sally Beauty

Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SkinStore

Take 15% off your purchase with code REFRESH. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Swim

Frankies Bikinis

Shop sale styles including swim and apparel.

Jade Swim

Up to 50% off sale swimwear. Discount applied at checkout.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. La Porte will donate 50% of all sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP to fight racism.

Solid & Striped

Summer sale: Up to 50% off. Free shipping and returns.

Home

Boutique Rugs

Extended Labor Day sale: 60% off with the code LABOR60. Free shipping.

Joss & Main

Outdoor clearance: up to 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Overstock

Extended Labor Day sale: 70% off 1000s of items and free shipping. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Rugs USA

End of summer sale: up to 60% off. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Target

Shop various home deals.

Wayfair

Home renovation sale: up to 65% off fixtures, lighting and more. Free shipping on orders over $35. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

