J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Dresses, Denim and More

J.Crew is offering a major discount on new season items! The fashion brand is taking up to 60% off spring-ready styles on the J.Crew website through April 16 11:59 p.m. EST. No promo code is needed as the price is already marked.

There's a second way to save, too! You can enjoy an extra 50% off sale items with the promo code SALEONSALE. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account and receive free shipping.

Stock up on J.Crew women's apparel and men's apparel favorites such as cotton t-shirt styles, dresses, denim and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.

Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress with Braided Belt J.Crew J.Crew Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress with Braided Belt J.Crew This ruffled maxi dress with tiered skirt is begging to be worn with sandals and a basket bag come summer. REGULARLY $118 $47.50 at J.Crew

Garment-Dyed Popover J.Crew J.Crew Garment-Dyed Popover J.Crew Purchase multiple colors of this versatile best-selling buttoned cotton shirt. REGULARLY $79.50 $31.50 at J.Crew

Daisy-Chain Peplum Top J.Crew J.Crew Daisy-Chain Peplum Top J.Crew A feminine blouse to dress up any pair of jeans. REGULARLY $110 $44 at J.Crew

Essential T-Shirt J.Crew J.Crew Essential T-Shirt J.Crew Collect this essential lightweight cotton t-shirt for a fantastic price in all your favorite shades to pair with everything in your closet. REGULARLY $14.50 $7.50 at J.Crew

Vintage Cotton Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt in Leopard Print J.Crew J.Crew Vintage Cotton Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt in Leopard Print J.Crew We love a statement sweater and this leopard print number is on our must-have list. REGULARLY $69.50 $40 at J.Crew

Tie-Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit J.Crew J.Crew Tie-Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit J.Crew It's never too early to score a chic swimsuit to wear for summer days ahead. REGULARLY $110 $44 at J.Crew

Abbie Strappy Sandals with Toe Ring J.Crew J.Crew Abbie Strappy Sandals with Toe Ring J.Crew These strappy sandals with toe ring and square toe silhouette is a modern update to the gladiator sandal trend. REGULARLY $128 $60 at J.Crew

Rigid Boyfriend Jean in Ripped Summer Wash J.Crew J.Crew Rigid Boyfriend Jean in Ripped Summer Wash J.Crew Inspired by vintage denim, the boyfriend jean features a rigid fit and roomy, straight leg shape, topped off with edgy distressing. REGULARLY $148 $60 at J.Crew

