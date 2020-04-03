Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items
Save on Chinese Laundry shoes with 30% off sale items through April 7 with the code EXTRA30 at checkout.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. (Note: select styles are excluded.)
The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sandals, sneakers, booties and heels.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
These fun slides are adorned with soft feathers to add some frill to your outfit.
Simple and chic, these suede slides sport a pretty twisted design.
Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers.
A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.
Pair these block heel slip on sandals with denim or a dress.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
