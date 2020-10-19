Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Givenchy and More

By Amy Sheridan
Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale. 

New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

Browse ET Style's Nordstrom Designer Sale top picks, ahead. 

Veronika Midi Dress
Reformation
Reformation Veronika Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Veronika Midi Dress
Reformation

The Veronika dress by Reformation is a wrap-front midi dress with a thin belt.

REGULARLY $218

53mm Square Sunglasses
Givenchy
Givenchy 53mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom
53mm Square Sunglasses
Givenchy

These Givenchy 53mm Square Sunglasses are made with smoky gradient lenses with a cutout logo Givenchy logo at the temple.

REGULARLY $395

Tiered Maxi Skirt
Leith
Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Tiered Maxi Skirt
Leith

This Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt is perfect for this change of season and weather. It can be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals, sneakers or booties.

ORIGINALLY $65

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Gucci
Gucci G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Nordstrom
G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Gucci

The Gucci G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch is set in silver and gold and contains a Gucci heritage bee emblem.

REGULARLY $1150

Onyx Cocktail Earrings
Sophie Buhai
Sophie Buhai Onyx Cocktail Earrings
Nordstrom
Onyx Cocktail Earrings
Sophie Buhai

These Sophie Buhai earrings are crafted with Swarovski crystals and polished onyx teardrop stones.

REGULARLY $475

Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress
Lafayette 148
Lafayette 148 Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress
Nordstrom
Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress
Lafayette 148

This Lafayette 148 Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress comes in both red and black.

REGULARLY $598

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $279

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Madewell
Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Nordstrom
10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Madewell

These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22.

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $495

Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag and Bone Willow Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.

REGULARLY $550

 

