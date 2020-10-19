Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

Browse ET Style's Nordstrom Designer Sale top picks, ahead.

Veronika Midi Dress Reformation Nordstrom Veronika Midi Dress Reformation The Veronika dress by Reformation is a wrap-front midi dress with a thin belt. REGULARLY $218 $130.80 at Nordstrom

53mm Square Sunglasses Givenchy Nordstrom 53mm Square Sunglasses Givenchy These Givenchy 53mm Square Sunglasses are made with smoky gradient lenses with a cutout logo Givenchy logo at the temple. REGULARLY $395 $296.25 at Nordstrom

Tiered Maxi Skirt Leith Nordstrom Tiered Maxi Skirt Leith This Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt is perfect for this change of season and weather. It can be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals, sneakers or booties. ORIGINALLY $65 $26 at Nordstrom

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Nordstrom Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch, 38mm Gucci Nordstrom G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch, 38mm Gucci The Gucci G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch is set in silver and gold and contains a Gucci heritage bee emblem. REGULARLY $1150 $889 at Nordstrom

Onyx Cocktail Earrings Sophie Buhai Nordstrom Onyx Cocktail Earrings Sophie Buhai These Sophie Buhai earrings are crafted with Swarovski crystals and polished onyx teardrop stones. REGULARLY $475 $285 at Nordstrom

Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress Lafayette 148 Nordstrom Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress Lafayette 148 This Lafayette 148 Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress comes in both red and black. REGULARLY $598 $299 at Nordstrom

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone Nordstrom 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $279 $111.60 at Nordstrom

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition Madewell Nordstrom 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition Madewell These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22. $135 at Nordstrom

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Nordstrom Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Nordstrom

