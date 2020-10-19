Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Givenchy and More
Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.
Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.
New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.
Browse ET Style's Nordstrom Designer Sale top picks, ahead.
The Veronika dress by Reformation is a wrap-front midi dress with a thin belt.
These Givenchy 53mm Square Sunglasses are made with smoky gradient lenses with a cutout logo Givenchy logo at the temple.
This Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt is perfect for this change of season and weather. It can be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals, sneakers or booties.
These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.
The Gucci G-Timeless Bee Bracelet Watch is set in silver and gold and contains a Gucci heritage bee emblem.
These Sophie Buhai earrings are crafted with Swarovski crystals and polished onyx teardrop stones.
This Lafayette 148 Wynona Finesse Crepe Dress comes in both red and black.
These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.
These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22.
This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.
