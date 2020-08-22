Here's another designer deal you don't want to miss at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Select styles of luxurious Tom Ford sunnies are on sale, including these stunning Tom Ford Emma 56mm Retro Sunglasses for 31% off. This chic, sophisticated, Italian-crafted pair with glamorous cat-eye shape and scratch-resistant lenses are now priced at $277.90 (regularly it's over $400).

If you love designer accessories, Tom Ford frames are a must-have style to add to your collection. Wear the sunnies all year round -- with a printed dress for end of summer or with a coat and leggings in the fall.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the Tom Ford sunnies before they sell out.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Zella Deals Are Selling Out Fast

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Kids' Clothes and Baby Gear

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry