Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Kids' Clothes and Baby Gear
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and we are freaking out at how amazing these discounts and deals are.
With back-to-school season in full swing, now is the perfect time to update your child's wardrobe and make sure they're the coolest kid in school. Plus, shop strollers, baby gear, clothes, shoes and more for your little one at great prices. While you're shopping, you might as well pick up a few things for yourself too -- don't miss out on great sales on outerwear, home decor, beauty items and more. Shop now before things start to sell out!
Shop ET Style's favorite deals on kid clothes and baby gear below.
This plush striped hooded bunting is so adorable.
These classic Adidas sneakers are the perfect pair of back-to-school kicks, available in gray and pink.
This luxe baby blanket from Little Giraffe is the perfect gift to bring to any baby shower. This blanket is so cozy and soft, and available in a variety of colors.
This multi-mode stroller easily folds up, making it perfect for travel.
Every girl in your life will love these sparkly UGG booties, available in light brown and pink.
This two-tone jacket is perfect for fall.
