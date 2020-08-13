Early Access for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all Nordstrom cardmembers, and the department store is offering amazing discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products.

You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, L'Occitane and so many more. In addition to beauty products, be sure to look through fashion and home offerings like outerwear, leggings and home decor.

Normally held in July, the annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury Nordstrom Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury A three-piece lip kit of Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling nude-pink Pillow Talk hue, which includes full sizes of the Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath. $91 VALUE $68 at Nordstrom

Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set La Mer Nordstrom Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set La Mer Don't miss out on saving big on La Mer's luxurious skincare products. This hydration set includes the famous Moisturizing Soft Cream, Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator. It also comes with a chic pouch. $155 VALUE $90 at Nordstrom

Brow Bae-sics Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills Nordstrom Brow Bae-sics Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills This Anastasia Beverly Hills set comes with two essentials you need for gorgeous arches: Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil and Clear Brow Gel. $47 VALUE $27 at Nordstrom

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set Living Proof Nordstrom Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set Living Proof Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types. $154 VALUE $99 at Nordstrom

Cologne Collection Jo Malone London Nordstrom Cologne Collection Jo Malone London Try Jo Malone London's popular fragrances with this mini set of five scents: Nectarine Blossom & Honey, English Pear & Freesia, Wild Bluebell, Peony & Blush Suede and Wood Sage & Sea Salt. REGULARLY $92 ($115 VALUE) $79 at Nordstrom

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Nordstrom Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Save on two Neulash eyelash serums, packed with ingredients that help the lashes look stronger, softer and shinier. $195 VALUE $90 at Nordstrom

All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Nordstrom All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray. $67 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Hand Cream Duo Set L'Occitane Nordstrom Hand Cream Duo Set L'Occitane These L'Occitane shea butter hand creams will keep your hands moisturized and soft. $58 VALUE $38 at Nordstrom

Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set Fresh Nordstrom Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set Fresh Get both a full-size and travel-size of the beloved Fresh Soy Face Cleanser for a gentle cleanse without leaving the skin feeling dry. $53 VALUE $38 at Nordstrom

LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device LightStim Nordstrom LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device LightStim This FDA-cleared LightStim LED device uses red light therapy to treat wrinkles, smooth the skin's texture and decrease puffiness. REGULARLY $249 $167 at Nordstrom

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

Sign up for more deals! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Bras and Underwear

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Outerwear Deals