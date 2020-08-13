Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals From Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Early Access for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all Nordstrom cardmembers, and the department store is offering amazing discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products.

You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, L'Occitane and so many more. In addition to beauty products, be sure to look through fashion and home offerings like outerwear, leggings and home decor.

Normally held in July, the annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Nordstrom
Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Charlotte Tilbury

A three-piece lip kit of Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling nude-pink Pillow Talk hue, which includes full sizes of the Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath.

$91 VALUE

Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set
La Mer
La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set
Nordstrom
Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set
La Mer

Don't miss out on saving big on La Mer's luxurious skincare products. This hydration set includes the famous Moisturizing Soft Cream, Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator. It also comes with a chic pouch.

$155 VALUE

Brow Bae-sics Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit
Nordstrom
Brow Bae-sics Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills

This Anastasia Beverly Hills set comes with two essentials you need for gorgeous arches: Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil and Clear Brow Gel.

$47 VALUE

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77 VALUE

Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Living Proof
Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Living Proof

Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.

$154 VALUE

Cologne Collection
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Cologne Collection
Nordstrom
Cologne Collection
Jo Malone London

Try Jo Malone London's popular fragrances with this mini set of five scents: Nectarine Blossom & Honey, English Pear & Freesia, Wild Bluebell, Peony & Blush Suede and Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

REGULARLY $92 ($115 VALUE)

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Nordstrom
Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash

Save on two Neulash eyelash serums, packed with ingredients that help the lashes look stronger, softer and shinier.

$195 VALUE

All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo
Briogeo All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Nordstrom
All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo

Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray.

$67 VALUE

Hand Cream Duo Set
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Hand Cream Duo Set
Nordstrom
Hand Cream Duo Set
L'Occitane

These L'Occitane shea butter hand creams will keep your hands moisturized and soft.

$58 VALUE

Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set
Fresh
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set
Nordstrom
Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set
Fresh

Get both a full-size and travel-size of the beloved Fresh Soy Face Cleanser for a gentle cleanse without leaving the skin feeling dry.

$53 VALUE

LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device
LightStim
LightStim LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device
Nordstrom
LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device
LightStim

This FDA-cleared LightStim LED device uses red light therapy to treat wrinkles, smooth the skin's texture and decrease puffiness.

REGULARLY $249

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

