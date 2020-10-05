Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Loungewear Deals for Fall

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

Need more comfortable clothes to wear at home? The Nordstrom Sale is packed with big discounts on loungewear from top brands such as Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Zella and more. Act fast as deals are selling out fast and the sale ends this weekend.

These loungewear offerings will have you getting cozy in a new pair of joggers, a plush robe and soft tee. As we approach fall, you'll be glad to have scored must-have loungewear deals from the sale for chilly days ahead.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop loungewear deals at the Nordstrom Sale and check out ET Style's top picks before they sell out.

West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella Nordstrom West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella The Zella West Coast Hoodie has a slightly off-center zipper which adds a bit of edge to this super warm, cotton hoodie. REGULARLY $79 $39.50 at Nordstrom

Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket Zella Nordstrom Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket Zella This Zella Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket is made in mixed-texture fleece with a cozy stand collar and a quarter zip closure. REGULARLY $89 $44.50 at Nordstrom

Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings Zella Nordstrom Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings Zella Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands. REGULARLY $69 $41.40 at Nordstrom

Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Nordstrom Open Stitch Cardigan BP. A cozy cotton cardigan with open front and pointelle detail. Plus sizes are available. REGULARLY $49 $31.90 at Nordstrom

Floral Embroidered T-Shirt Caslon Caslon Floral Embroidered T-Shirt Caslon Collect this basic tee with embroidered flowers by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else. This shirt comes in navy blue, too.

REGULARLY $29 $17.90 at Nordstrom

Cozy Long Cardigan Leith Nordstrom Cozy Long Cardigan Leith A cozy, long cardigan by Leith with shawl-style collar and open front. REGULARLY $69 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Nordstrom Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates A sweet lounge set comprising an oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates. REGULARLY $68 $40.80 at Nordstrom

High Waist Pocket Leggings Felina Nordstrom High Waist Pocket Leggings Felina The Felina High Waist Leggings will become your new best friend as they are super comfortable and have pocket for your money and phone when you are on the go. REGULARLY $34 $23.80 at Nordstrom

Lil Fleece Sweatpants Volcom Nordstrom Lil Fleece Sweatpants Volcom You will want to live in these Volcom Lil Fleece Sweatpants once they become yours. REGULARLY $49.50 $34.65 at Nordstrom

High Waist Moto Leggings Alo Nordstrom High Waist Moto Leggings Alo Alo's High Waist Moto Leggings crafted with a high waistline, pintucked panels and mesh portions. REGULARLY $114 $68.40 at Nordstrom

See all loungewear at Nordstrom.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% on Shoes and Boots

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty and More

Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Nordstrom Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

Nordstrom Sale: Here Are the Best Selling Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers -- Shop Now

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Nordstrom Sale: This Coach Handbag Is 40% Off

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear

Celebs Like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo Love Outdoor Voices Act

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More