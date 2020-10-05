Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Loungewear Deals for Fall
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.
Need more comfortable clothes to wear at home? The Nordstrom Sale is packed with big discounts on loungewear from top brands such as Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Zella and more. Act fast as deals are selling out fast and the sale ends this weekend.
These loungewear offerings will have you getting cozy in a new pair of joggers, a plush robe and soft tee. As we approach fall, you'll be glad to have scored must-have loungewear deals from the sale for chilly days ahead.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids.
Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop loungewear deals at the Nordstrom Sale and check out ET Style's top picks before they sell out.
The Zella West Coast Hoodie has a slightly off-center zipper which adds a bit of edge to this super warm, cotton hoodie.
This Zella Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket is made in mixed-texture fleece with a cozy stand collar and a quarter zip closure.
Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands.
A cozy cotton cardigan with open front and pointelle detail. Plus sizes are available.
Collect this basic tee with embroidered flowers by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else. This shirt comes in navy blue, too.
A cozy, long cardigan by Leith with shawl-style collar and open front.
A sweet lounge set comprising an oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates.
The Felina High Waist Leggings will become your new best friend as they are super comfortable and have pocket for your money and phone when you are on the go.
You will want to live in these Volcom Lil Fleece Sweatpants once they become yours.
Alo's High Waist Moto Leggings crafted with a high waistline, pintucked panels and mesh portions.
See all loungewear at Nordstrom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% on Shoes and Boots
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty and More
Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals
Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More
Nordstrom Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More
Nordstrom Sale: Here Are the Best Selling Deals
Nordstrom Sale: Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers -- Shop Now
The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy
Nordstrom Sale: This Coach Handbag Is 40% Off
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear
Celebs Like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo Love Outdoor Voices Act
Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More