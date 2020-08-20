Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here!

This year’s shopping extravaganza features major discounts on shoes, fine jewelry, women’s apparel, men's clothing, beauty items, home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily. Shoppers can unlock major markdowns on Fendi, Versace, Nike, Stella McCartney, Theory, Kate Spade, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Superga, Bony Levy, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more.

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items.

If you’re not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

The annual sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, and items are flying off the shelves. Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring Monica Vinader Nordstrom Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring Monica Vinader An elegant but slender diamond with an adjustable chain to fit any size. REGULARLY $225 $129.90 at Nordstrom

El Mar Ruby Tennis Bracelet Bony Levy Nordstrom El Mar Ruby Tennis Bracelet Bony Levy A shimmering and chic Nordstrom-exclusive from the Bony Levy Truck show will only be available online through Aug. 30. REGULARLY $2,495 $1,644.90 at Nordstrom

Greco Logo Bracelet Watch Versace Nordstrom Greco Logo Bracelet Watch Versace Stay on time with Versace’s stylish logo bracelet featuring a screw-head bezel and polished bracelet. REGULARLY $1,395 $933.90 at Nordstrom

Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring Bony Levy Nordstrom Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring Bony Levy This Nordstrom exclusive flush peridot and diamond encrusted ring is only available online through Aug. 30. REGULARLY $395 $259.90 at Nordstrom

Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace Anna Beck Nordstrom Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace Anna Beck An elegant drop necklace with a hand cut and layered tear drop pendant. REGULARLY $325 $194.90 at Nordstrom

Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet Tory Burch Nordstrom Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet Tory Burch An elegant printed leather double wrap bracelet will add flare to your jewelry collection. REGULARLY $128 $84.90 at Nordstrom

Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring Bony Levy Nordstrom Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring Bony Levy A sleek cushion cut ring made with two-tone 18-karat gold stars surrounded by yellow diamonds atop a pavé band. REGULARLY $9,875 $5,899.90 at Nordstrom

Get Deals Like These -- Right in Your Inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far

Top Royal-Approved Fashion Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save on Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Activewear Brands Are on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Kids' Clothes and Baby Gear

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save More Than $50 on Hunter Rain Boots