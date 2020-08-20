Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here!
This year’s shopping extravaganza features major discounts on shoes, fine jewelry, women’s apparel, men's clothing, beauty items, home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily. Shoppers can unlock major markdowns on Fendi, Versace, Nike, Stella McCartney, Theory, Kate Spade, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Superga, Bony Levy, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more.
Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items.
If you’re not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.
The annual sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, and items are flying off the shelves. Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!
An elegant but slender diamond with an adjustable chain to fit any size.
A shimmering and chic Nordstrom-exclusive from the Bony Levy Truck show will only be available online through Aug. 30.
Stay on time with Versace’s stylish logo bracelet featuring a screw-head bezel and polished bracelet.
Classic stud earrings with small diamonds and a platinum setting.
This Nordstrom exclusive flush peridot and diamond encrusted ring is only available online through Aug. 30.
An elegant drop necklace with a hand cut and layered tear drop pendant.
An elegant printed leather double wrap bracelet will add flare to your jewelry collection.
A sleek cushion cut ring made with two-tone 18-karat gold stars surrounded by yellow diamonds atop a pavé band.
