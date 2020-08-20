Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here!

This year’s shopping extravaganza features major discounts on shoes, fine jewelry, women’s apparel, men's clothing, beauty items, home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily. Shoppers can unlock major markdowns on Fendi, Versace, Nike, Stella McCartney, Theory, Kate Spade, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Superga, Bony Levy, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more. 

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items.

If you’re not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

The annual sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, and items are flying off the shelves. Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Nordstrom
Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Monica Vinader

An elegant but slender diamond with an adjustable chain to fit any size.

REGULARLY $225

El Mar Ruby Tennis Bracelet
Bony Levy
Bony Levy El Mar Ruby Tennis Bracelet
Nordstrom
El Mar Ruby Tennis Bracelet
Bony Levy

A shimmering and chic Nordstrom-exclusive from the Bony Levy Truck show will only be available online through Aug. 30. 

REGULARLY $2,495

Greco Logo Bracelet Watch
Versace
Versace Greco Logo Bracelet Watch
Nordstrom
Greco Logo Bracelet Watch
Versace

Stay on time with Versace’s stylish logo bracelet featuring a screw-head bezel and polished bracelet. 

REGULARLY $1,395

0.25ct tw Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings
KWIAT
KWIAT O.25ct tw Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
0.25ct tw Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings
KWIAT

Classic stud earrings with small diamonds and a platinum setting.

REGULARLY $925

Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring
Bony Levy
Bony Levy Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring
Nordstrom
Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring
Bony Levy

This Nordstrom exclusive flush peridot and diamond encrusted ring is only available online through Aug. 30.

REGULARLY $395

Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace
Anna Beck
Anna Beck Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace
Anna Beck

An elegant drop necklace with a hand cut and layered tear drop pendant. 

REGULARLY $325

Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet
Nordstrom
Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet
Tory Burch

An elegant printed leather double wrap bracelet will add flare to your jewelry collection. 

REGULARLY $128

Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring
Bony Levy
Bony Levy Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring
Nordstrom
Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring
Bony Levy

A sleek cushion cut ring made with two-tone 18-karat gold stars surrounded by yellow diamonds atop a pavé  band.

REGULARLY $9,875

