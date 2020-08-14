Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Loungewear Deals For Fall

By ETonline Staff
loungewear deals nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

Need more comfortable clothes to wear at home? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packed with big discounts on loungewear from top brands such as Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Zella and more. These deals will have you getting cozy in a new pair of joggers, a plush robe and soft tee. As we approach fall, you'll be glad to have scored must-have loungewear deals from the sale for chilly days ahead.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop loungewear deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams

This super soft, lightweight Barefoot Dreams cardigan is a bestseller.

REGULARLY $116

Gertie Full Zip Hoodie
UGG

A stylish, cozy zip-up hoodie from UGG.

REGULARLY $88

Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Caslon

Collect multiple colors of this versatile Caslon T-shirt.

REGULARLY $25

Live In Jogger Pants
Zella

These comfy Zella joggers are a popular item. Wear while relaxing on the couch or for running essential errands.

REGULARLY $59

Chenille Robe
Giraffe at Home

This plush chenille robe will keep you warm and bundled on chilly nights.

REGULARLY $119

Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom

A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail.

REGULARLY $65

See all loungewear at Nordstrom.

