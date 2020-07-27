Shopping

The Best Leggings for Lounging at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview is live! And among the thousands of items that will be marked down when the event officially starts, we've found tons of leggings from brands we love.

Spanx, Nike, Adidas, Alo and Halogen are just a few of the top brands offering comfy leggings for less. Regular, petite and plus sizes -- plus an assortment of colors -- are all in the mix. Leggings have always been part of our go-to wardrobe, and that's true now more than ever. So why not add a few more pairs to your collection? 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Not a cardmember? Apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. 

Below, shop the leggings we're loving at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

A high waist is key, and these leggings have a wide elastic band for the perfect fit.

Faux leather because, somehow, it's almost fall.

Comfy and well-made -- Nike leggings are a must for any activewear or loungewear wardrobe. 

Shop these stylish leggings in pink, green or navy (or all three).

You'll look cool in these Adidas leggings whether you're out for a long-distance run or a coffee run.

No-fuss high-rise leggings available in dark gray, espresso and black.

These mega-popular sweat-wicking Spanx leggings are sure to go quickly!

