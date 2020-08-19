Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Best Jackets From AllSaints, The North Face and More
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 starts TODAY!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is brimming with thousands of deals across categories, and some of the standout deals from the fashion department are on outerwear by top fashion brands.
Whether you're looking for a classic biker leather jacket, a sporty lightweight layer for the outdoors or a sophisticated designer coat, you're sure to save big on a new topper to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.
In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on jackets and coats, and check out ET Style's top picks below.
Don't miss this amazing deal on an AllSaints leather biker jacket.
This lightweight, eco-friendly, hooded North Face ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka comes is three great color options: purple, grey and navy.
An effortless, cool stretch-cotton utility plus size jacket to throw on whenever. The knit hood is detachable.
A soft, stretchy zip-up to wear before and after workouts. It features moisture-wicking fabric and thumbhole cuffs.
You'll wear this elegant Theory coat for years to come. It includes a removable belt.
Look like a fashionista this fall in this shiny faux patent leather trench coat.
A cozy, plushy faux fur teddy coat by BB Dakota for chilly days.
Score this warm, water-repellent down parka from The North Face ahead of winter.
See all the deals at Nordstrom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Jacket Styles the Royals Love
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry
10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale