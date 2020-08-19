Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Best Jackets From AllSaints, The North Face and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best outerwear deals nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 starts TODAY!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is brimming with thousands of deals across categories, and some of the standout deals from the fashion department are on outerwear by top fashion brands.

Whether you're looking for a classic biker leather jacket, a sporty lightweight layer for the outdoors or a sophisticated designer coat, you're sure to save big on a new topper to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.

In addition to deals on lingeriewomen's apparelactivewear, leggings, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. 

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on jackets and coats, and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints
AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints
Dalby Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints

Don't miss this amazing deal on an AllSaints leather biker jacket.

REGULARLY $450

ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka
The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka
Nordstrom
ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka
The North Face

This lightweight, eco-friendly, hooded North Face ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka comes is three great color options: purple, grey and navy.

ORIGINALLY $230

Plus Size Hooded Utility Jacket
Caslon
Caslon Plus Hooded Utility Jacket
Nordstrom
Plus Size Hooded Utility Jacket
Caslon

An effortless, cool stretch-cotton utility plus size jacket to throw on whenever. The knit hood is detachable.

REGULARLY $99

Lola Soft Cozy Jacket
Zella
Lola Soft Cozy Jacket
Nordstrom
Lola Soft Cozy Jacket
Zella

A soft, stretchy zip-up to wear before and after workouts. It features moisture-wicking fabric and thumbhole cuffs.

REGULARLY $89

Oaklane Glen Plaid Coat
Theory
Oaklane Glen Plaid Coat
Nordstrom
Oaklane Glen Plaid Coat
Theory

You'll wear this elegant Theory coat for years to come. It includes a removable belt.

REGULARLY $795

Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Leith
Leith Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Leith

Look like a fashionista this fall in this shiny faux patent leather trench coat.

REGULARLY $149

Faux Fur Jacket
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom
Faux Fur Jacket
BB Dakota

A cozy, plushy faux fur teddy coat by BB Dakota for chilly days.

REGULARLY $88

Miss Metro II Water Repellent Hooded Parka
The North Face
The North Face Miss Metro II Water Repellent Hooded Parka
Nordstrom
Miss Metro II Water Repellent Hooded Parka
The North Face

Score this warm, water-repellent down parka from The North Face ahead of winter.

REGULARLY $320

 

See all the deals at Nordstrom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Jacket Styles the Royals Love

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

 