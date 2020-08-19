Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Sale
Trust us: There's no better time to spruce up your home than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes, home decor and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home items including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your comforter or replace your kitchen knife set, do it now while you can save big. A lot of items at the Nordstrom sale -- Diptyque candles, Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, The White Company picture frames -- make great gifts, too.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop now and save. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster now! Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop the hundreds home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.
Elevate your wine nights with this chic set of glasses. Need some help choosing your next bottle? Check out our favorite wine subscriptions and clubs.
Get a bedding and beauty upgrade with this silk pillowcase set.
Shop this hand woven pom pom accent pillow in taupe.
These Sagaform Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones won't fall over and come with reusable chilled stones to keep your drink cold and the exact strength you poured.
This SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster is both modern and retro at the same time! This toaster comes in two colors: rose gold and gold.
The Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles is a Nordstrom exclusive. This set includes their Baies, Feu de Bois, Figuier, Narguilé, and Roses scents.
This UGGS Whistler Throw Blanket is made with super soft plush and it is going to be the perfect thing to cozy up with for the upcoming fall and winter months.
Stay hydrated in style with this smokey gray Hydro Flask water bottle.
Don't be intimidated by all-white bedding! (But if you are, this set also comes in pink-peach.)
The Deny Designs June Journal Retro Shower Curtain is the perfect addition to your retro bathroom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $50
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Outerwear Styles the Royals Love
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals