Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Sale

By ETonline Staff
Morsa Images/Getty Images

Trust us: There's no better time to spruce up your home than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

In addition to deals on lingeriewomen's apparelactivewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes, home decor and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home items including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. 

Whether you're looking to upgrade your comforter or replace your kitchen knife set, do it now while you can save big. A lot of items at the Nordstrom sale -- Diptyque candles, Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, The White Company picture frames -- make great gifts, too.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop now and save. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster now! Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop the hundreds home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Riedel
Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Nordstrom
Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Riedel

Elevate your wine nights with this chic set of glasses. Need some help choosing your next bottle? Check out our favorite wine subscriptions and clubs.

REGULARLY $59

Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip
Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip
Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip

Get a bedding and beauty upgrade with this silk pillowcase set.

A $178 VALUE

Lola Accent Pillow
POM POM AT HOME
Pom Pom At Home Lola Accent Pillow
Nordstrom
Lola Accent Pillow
POM POM AT HOME

Shop this hand woven pom pom accent pillow in taupe.

ORIGINALLY $103

Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones
Sagaform
Sagaform Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones
Nordstrom
Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones
Sagaform

These Sagaform Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones won't fall over and come with reusable chilled stones to keep your drink cold and the exact strength you poured.

ORIGINALLY $25

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
SMEG
SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Nordstrom
50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
SMEG

This SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster is both modern and retro at the same time! This toaster comes in two colors: rose gold and gold.

ORIGINALLY $229.95

Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Diptyque
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Nordstrom
Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Diptyque

The Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles is a Nordstrom exclusive. This set includes their Baies, Feu de Bois, Figuier, Narguilé, and Roses scents.

ORIGINALLY $75

Whistler Throw Blanket
UGGS
UGGS Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Whistler Throw Blanket
UGGS

This UGGS Whistler Throw Blanket is made with super soft plush and it is going to be the perfect thing to cozy up with for the upcoming fall and winter months.

ORIGINALLY $98

Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
S'well
Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
S'well

Stay hydrated in style with this smokey gray Hydro Flask water bottle.

REGULARLY $35

Clip Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP
Clip Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Clip Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP

Don't be intimidated by all-white bedding! (But if you are, this set also comes in pink-peach.)

REGULARLY $109 AND UP

June Journal Retro Shower Curtain
Deny Designs
Deny Designs June Journal Retro Shower Curtain
Nordstrom
June Journal Retro Shower Curtain
Deny Designs

The Deny Designs June Journal Retro Shower Curtain is the perfect addition to your retro bathroom.

ORIGINALLY $89

 

