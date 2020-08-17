The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview and pre-sale is live! And among the thousands of items that will be marked down when the event officially starts, we've found tons of leggings from brands we love for both exercising and lounging.

Spanx, Nike, Adidas, Alo and Halogen are just a few of the top brands offering comfy legging styles for less. Regular, petite and plus sizes -- plus an assortment of fit and colors -- are all in the mix. Leggings have always been part of our go-to wardrobe, and that's true now more than ever, so why not add a few more pairs to your collection? (Just add a sweater or tee, sports bra and casual shoe for a complete outfit.) Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. (Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.) The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster with that coveted sale price when you have access to shop the sale.

Here are the key dates:

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels.

All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels. Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Below, shop the workout and everyday leggings we love at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Faux Leather Leggings BP Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings BP REGULARLY $49 $28.90 at Nordstrom

High Rise Leggings Vince Camuto Nordstrom High Rise Leggings Vince Camuto REGULARLY $59 $38.90 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Bra and Underwear Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

The Best Kate Spade New York Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale