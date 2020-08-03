Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is opening up to more and more shoppers this week. To ensure you're ready to score the best deals before they sell out, the preview is now open so you can start adding favorites to a wish list!

Check out the annual shopping event's virtual catalog preview right now to get a sneak peek at clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty exclusives, home products and kitchen supplies that'll be discounted. Adding items to the wish list now will keep all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account. Once you can access the sale, simply log in and add to cart from the list.

The department store's biggest sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog. Aug. 13: All Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access. Those with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status can shop even earlier: Aug 4., Aug. 7, Aug. 10, respectively.

To help you choose what to add to the wish list, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview. Plus, shop the current designer finale sale with items up to 70% off.

Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch A Tory Burch leather crossbody bag with chain strap is a classic choice. REGULARLY $498 $299.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Season after season, these Spanx faux leather leggings are a consistent bestseller. REGULARLY $98 $64.90 at Nordstrom

Swift Run Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Swift Run Sneaker Adidas Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style. REGULARLY $85 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD The perfect pointed-toe bootie for fall or anytime, really. Available in five colors. REGULARLY $189.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans Mother Nordstrom Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans Mother Mother is known for their soft, comfy denim. Be sure to grab this deal on the popular Looker skinny jean style. REGULARLY $238 $158.90 at Nordstrom

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori Nordstrom Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this Natori bra is both pretty and functional. REGULARLY $72 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump Kiehl's Nordstrom Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump Kiehl's Stock up on the Kiehl's Creme de Corps with this jumbo bottle. REGULARLY $78 $49 at Nordstrom

All Star Face Palette MAC Nordstrom All Star Face Palette MAC A gorgeous MAC palette filled with five blushes and one golden bronzer. $71 VALUE $42.50 at Nordstrom

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury Nordstrom Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury This three-piece lip kit has the Charlotte Tillbury lip liner, lip gloss and lipstick you need for a beautiful pout in the beloved Pillow Talk hue. (Each product is full size!) $91 VALUE $68 at Nordstrom

Bond Maintenance System Set Olaplex Nordstrom Bond Maintenance System Set Olaplex For strong, healthy hair, try the celeb-adored Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo, conditioner and treatment. $126 VALUE $84 at Nordstrom

CozyChic Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Treat yourself to the ridiculously soft and cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket that has rave reviews. REGULARLY $147 $88.90 at Nordstrom

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster Smeg Nordstrom 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster Smeg A beautiful Smeg rose gold toaster is sure to elevate your kitchen. REGULARLY $229.95 $171.90 at Nordstrom

Fill your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List.

