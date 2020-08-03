Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

By ETonline staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoes
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is opening up to more and more shoppers this week. To ensure you're ready to score the best deals before they sell out, the preview is now open so you can start adding favorites to a wish list!

Check out the annual shopping event's virtual catalog preview right now to get a sneak peek at clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty exclusives, home products and kitchen supplies that'll be discounted. Adding items to the wish list now will keep all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account. Once you can access the sale, simply log in and add to cart from the list. 

The department store's biggest sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access. Those with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status can shop even earlier: Aug 4., Aug. 7, Aug. 10, respectively. 
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

To help you choose what to add to the wish list, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview. Plus, shop the current designer finale sale with items up to 70% off.

Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch

A Tory Burch leather crossbody bag with chain strap is a classic choice. 

REGULARLY $498

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Season after season, these Spanx faux leather leggings are a consistent bestseller. 

REGULARLY $98

Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker
Nordstrom
Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas

Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style. 

REGULARLY $85

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD

The perfect pointed-toe bootie for fall or anytime, really. Available in five colors. 

REGULARLY $189.95

Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans
Mother
Mother Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans
Mother

Mother is known for their soft, comfy denim. Be sure to grab this deal on the popular Looker skinny jean style. 

REGULARLY $238

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Natori
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Natori

With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this Natori bra is both pretty and functional. 

REGULARLY $72

Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Nordstrom
Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
Kiehl's

Stock up on the Kiehl's Creme de Corps with this jumbo bottle. 

REGULARLY $78

All Star Face Palette
MAC
MAC All Star Face Palette
Nordstrom
All Star Face Palette
MAC

A gorgeous MAC palette filled with five blushes and one golden bronzer. 

$71 VALUE

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Nordstrom
Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Charlotte Tilbury

This three-piece lip kit has the Charlotte Tillbury lip liner, lip gloss and lipstick you need for a beautiful pout in the beloved Pillow Talk hue. (Each product is full size!) 

$91 VALUE

Bond Maintenance System Set
Olaplex
Olaplex Bond Maintenance System Set
Nordstrom
Bond Maintenance System Set
Olaplex

For strong, healthy hair, try the celeb-adored Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo, conditioner and treatment. 

$126 VALUE

Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Diptyque
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Nordstrom
Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Diptyque

A limited-edition gift set of five mini Diptyque scented candles. 

$75 VALUE

CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams

Treat yourself to the ridiculously soft and cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket that has rave reviews. 

REGULARLY $147

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg
Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Nordstrom
50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg

A beautiful Smeg rose gold toaster is sure to elevate your kitchen. 

REGULARLY $229.95

Fill your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List.

