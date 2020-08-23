The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade deals -- and, though originally only open to Nordy club members, they're now live for everyone to shop!

Some of the most exciting discounts in the sale are on handbags and accessories, and we spied some classic Kate Spade New York bags on deep discount for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jacketsloungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Below, our Kate Spade picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York This everyday leather shoulder bag comes in three chic colors. REGULARLY $328 $199.90 at Nordstrom

Large Florence Leather Tote Kate Spade Nordstrom Large Florence Leather Tote Kate Spade Get this awesome carry Large Florence Leather Tote from Kate Spade in three different colors options: black, deep evergreen and flapper pink. Take 40% off the handbag at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $298 $179.90 at Nordstrom

Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet Kate Spade New York Upgrade your wallet with this pebbled leather option. REGULARLY $188 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York When shopping these sunnies, choose from two colorways and score big savings on both. REGULARLY $180 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings Kate Spade New York Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with these huggie hoop earrings, also available in emerald, light rose and light sapphire colors. REGULARLY $48 $28.90 at Nordstrom

Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses are the perfect look to end the summer season. ORIGINALLY $160 $106.90 at Nordstrom

