Rag & Bone Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Denim, Tees and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
rag and bone sale
Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone is turning lemons into lemonade with their Is It 2021 Yet? sale.

Right now, you can save up to 60% on this effortlessly cool women's fashion brand, known for its well-made tees, denim and combat boots. Rag & Bone recently launched their own collection of cloth face masks, with $5 from each one sold going to support the NAACP. Get free shipping and returns on all U.S. orders.

Save on Rag & Bone jeans, T-shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, footwear, accessories and more. Men's items -- including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, coats and footwear -- are also majorly marked down. Note that all sale items are final sale.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the current Rag & Bone sale.

Open Weave Wide Brim Hat
Rag & Bone
Open Weave Wide Brim Hat
Rag & Bone
Open Weave Wide Brim Hat
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $225

Chic sun protection for your socially distant summer hangs.

Shiloh Combat Boot
Rag & Bone
Shiloh
Rag & Bone
Shiloh Combat Boot
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $595

Buy these now for a crazy low price and have something to look forward to when cooler weather kicks in. 

Charlotte Dress
Rag & Bone
Charlotte Dress
Rag & Bone
Charlotte Dress
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $395

One of many cool dresses in the Rag & Bone sale.

Simone Sport Pant
Rag & Bone
Simone Sport Pant
Rag & Bone
Simone Sport Pant
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $325

Relax in style in these stretchy pants with a slight zippered flare.

Maya High-Rise Ankle Straight
Rag & Bone
Maya High-Rise Ankle Straight
Rag & Bone
Maya High-Rise Ankle Straight
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $295

Now's the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite Rag & Bone jeans, including this high-rise pair. 

The Jersey Muscle Tank
Rag & Bone
The Jersey Muscle Tank
Rag & Bone
The Jersey Muscle Tank
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $95

A high-quality summer staple.  

Letti Blouse
Rag & Bone
Letti Blouse
Rag & Bone
Letti Blouse
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $375

Don't forget to dress up every once in a while.

