Rag & Bone Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Denim, Tees and More

Rag & Bone is turning lemons into lemonade with their Is It 2021 Yet? sale.

Right now, you can save up to 60% on this effortlessly cool women's fashion brand, known for its well-made tees, denim and combat boots. Rag & Bone recently launched their own collection of cloth face masks, with $5 from each one sold going to support the NAACP. Get free shipping and returns on all U.S. orders.

Save on Rag & Bone jeans, T-shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, footwear, accessories and more. Men's items -- including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, coats and footwear -- are also majorly marked down. Note that all sale items are final sale.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the current Rag & Bone sale.

Open Weave Wide Brim Hat Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Open Weave Wide Brim Hat Rag & Bone REGULARLY $225 $135 at Rag & Bone

Chic sun protection for your socially distant summer hangs.

Shiloh Combat Boot Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Shiloh Combat Boot Rag & Bone REGULARLY $595 $180 at Rag & Bone

Buy these now for a crazy low price and have something to look forward to when cooler weather kicks in.

Charlotte Dress Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Charlotte Dress Rag & Bone REGULARLY $395 $120 at Rag & Bone

One of many cool dresses in the Rag & Bone sale.

Simone Sport Pant Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Simone Sport Pant Rag & Bone REGULARLY $325 $130 at Rag & Bone

Relax in style in these stretchy pants with a slight zippered flare.

Maya High-Rise Ankle Straight Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Maya High-Rise Ankle Straight Rag & Bone REGULARLY $295 $120 at Rag & Bone

Now's the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite Rag & Bone jeans, including this high-rise pair.

The Jersey Muscle Tank Rag & Bone Rag & Bone The Jersey Muscle Tank Rag & Bone REGULARLY $95 $55 at Rag & Bone

A high-quality summer staple.

Letti Blouse Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Letti Blouse Rag & Bone REGULARLY $375 $150 at Rag & Bone

Don't forget to dress up every once in a while.

