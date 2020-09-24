Shopping

Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 25% off Sitewide at the Friends + Family Sale

By ETonline Staff
Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is offering 25% off sitewide with no exclusions for their Friends and Family sale event.

At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, tops, skirts and more. No code is needed to get the 25% off discount. 

While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia sale picks.

Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia

The Alice + Olivia Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress has 3/4 length sleeves and a trendy mockneck with a beautiful floral print.

REGULARLY $350

Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Alice + Olivia
Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Alice + Olivia

This Alice + Olivia Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean are a chic, high rise denim Gaucho pant.

REGULARLY $

Nevada Vegan Leather Coat
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Nevada Vegan Leather Coat
Alice + Olivia
Nevada Vegan Leather Coat
Alice + Olivia

You deserve this Alice + Olivia Nevada Vegan Leather Coat. You know it!

REGULARLY $695

Astrid Shawl Collar Coat
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Astrid Shawl Collar Coat
Alice + Olivia
Astrid Shawl Collar Coat
Alice + Olivia

This Alice + Olivia Astrid Shawl Collar Coat is a bit like wearing a comfy blanket around...except uber stylish.

REGULARLY $595

Kamala Embroidered Poncho
Alice + Olivia
Kamala Embroidered Poncho
Alice + Olivia
Kamala Embroidered Poncho
Alice + Olivia

 A chic oversized poncho with a fringe hem and pretty floral print. This poncho is 70% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $795

Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer
Alice + Olivia
Alice and Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer
Alice + Olivia
Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer
Alice + Olivia

This Alice and Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer is the antithesis of a stuffy blazer.

 

REGULARLY $485

Catia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Catia Off the Shoulder Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Catia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia

A boho midi dress with a cool black and white graphic print. This dress is currently 70% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $550

Alette Halter Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alette Halter Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alette Halter Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia

An Alice + Olivia all-around favorite bohemian dress with a low back and a halter neckline. This halter dress is 70% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $595

Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia
Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia
Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia

A romantic and sweet off the shoulder Alice + Olivia dress. This dress is now under $100, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $330

