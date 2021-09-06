Shopping

Act Fast To Get Up to 75% Off at Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale Before It Ends

By ETonline Staff
Labor Day weekend is almost over and Bloomingdale' Labor Day Sale has tons of deals you don't want to miss, but you'd better get shopping -- the sale ends today! You can take an extra 50% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, select mattresses, beauty, small appliances and kitchen gadgets & cookware. The discount is automatically applied at checkout -- no promo code needed.

Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.  

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale.

Kenneth Cole Women's Arlo Western Booties
Kenneth Cole Women's Arlo Western Booties
Bloomingdale's
Kenneth Cole Women's Arlo Western Booties
Booties are still a thing for fall 2021. Shop now to get this pair from Kenneth Cole for more than $70 off the original price.
$111 (REGULARLY $185)
AQUA Halter Dress
AQUA Halter Dress
Bloomingdale's
AQUA Halter Dress
You can always find a reason to wear a little black dress, so go ahead and indulge! 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Theory Button Front Tee
Theory Button Front Tee
Bloomingdale's
Theory Button Front Tee
This button front tee is a subtly stylish addition to any fall wardrobe. 
$117 (REGULARLY $195)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Mini Tote Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Mini Tote Crossbody
Bloomingdale's
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Mini Tote Crossbody
We're not going to twist your arm, but this gorgeous orange bag from Rebecca Minkoff is less than $200.   
$139 (REGULARLY $198)
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Bloomingdale's
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Get your tie-dye fix while staying classy in this elegant spring top from Bella Dahl. 
$91 (REGULARLY $152)
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Bloomingdale's
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is able to warm, air fry, convection bake, convection broil and toast with this all-in-one design. Right now, it's 45% off the original price.
$200 (REGULARLY $365)
Bloomingdale's 14K Yellow Gold Tube Hoop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale's 14K Yellow Gold Tube Hoop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's 14K Yellow Gold Tube Hoop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
As Kate Middleton has proved, you just can't go wrong with a good pair of gold hoop earrings. Get a huge deal on these -- right now, they're 60% off the regular price. 
$382 (REGULARLY $955)
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Bloomingdale's
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring. Right now, it's 50% off the original price. 
$90 (REGULARLY $158)
Stella McCartney Women's Loop Vegan Leather Low Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney Women's Loop Vegan Leather Low Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Stella McCartney Women's Loop Vegan Leather Low Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney knows what she's doing. A sneaker with an exaggerated sole is on fire right now and you can get this pair for more than 50% off the regular price. 
$198 (REGULARLY $495)
Beautyrest Black K-Class Medium Mattress Collection
Beautyrest Black K-Class Medium Mattress Collection
Bloomindale's
Beautyrest Black K-Class Medium Mattress Collection
This Beautyrest mattress was designed for stomach and back sleepers. Right now, you can get this one for 50% off (a savings of more than $4,000!) plus, get free delivery! 
$4,149 (REGULARLY $8,298)
My Primaloft Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Alternative Pillow
Bloomingdale's My Primaloft Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Alternative Pillow
Bloomingdale's
My Primaloft Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Alternative Pillow
Fall is a great time to refresh your pillows! Save $70 on this one which features Egyptian cotton German-milled damask cover and a PrimaLoft® synthetic down cluster filling.
$108 (REGULARLY $180)
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Canvas Crossbody
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Canvas Crossbody
Bloomingdale's
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Canvas Crossbody
We love a good Tory Burch bag. This one is on offer for more than $80 off the original price. 
$195 (REGULARLY $278)

Shop Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale 

