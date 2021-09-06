Act Fast To Get Up to 75% Off at Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale Before It Ends
Labor Day weekend is almost over and Bloomingdale' Labor Day Sale has tons of deals you don't want to miss, but you'd better get shopping -- the sale ends today! You can take an extra 50% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, select mattresses, beauty, small appliances and kitchen gadgets & cookware. The discount is automatically applied at checkout -- no promo code needed.
Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale.
Shop Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale
