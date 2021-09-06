Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale.

Nutribullet Pro 900 Series Bloomingdale's Nutribullet Pro 900 Series The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring. Right now, it's 50% off the original price. $90 (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Shop Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale

RELATED CONTENT:

Last Chance to Get Up to 70% Off at Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale

Last Chance to Shop Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Clear the Rack Sale

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now for Labor Day

The Best Labor Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 50% Off Now at Alo Yoga's Labor Day Sale

Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now