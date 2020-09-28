Shopping

Rag & Bone Fall Sale: Take 25% Off New Arrivals and an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles

By ETonline Staff
rag and bone sale
Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone is offering two great deals for fall -- for a limited time only! 

After hosting their cheeky Is It 2021 Yet? summer sale, this effortlessly cool women's fashion brand is back with savings of 25% on select new arrivals and an extra 30% on sale styles. Part of Rag & Bone's Fall Private Sale running through Oct. 5, you can also enjoy free shipping and returns on all U.S. orders.

Save on Rag & Bone jeans, T-shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, footwear, accessories and more. Men's items -- including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, coats and footwear -- are also majorly marked down. Note that all sale items are final sale.

Known for its well-made tees, denim and combat boots. Rag & Bone also recently launched their own collection of cloth face masks, with $5 from each one sold going to support the NAACP. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Rag & Bone Fall Private Sale.

Stiletto Chelsea Ankle Boot
Rag & Bone
Stiletto Chelsea Ankle Boot
Rag & Bone
Stiletto Chelsea Ankle Boot
Rag & Bone

Buy these now for a crazy low price and have something to look forward to when cooler weather officially kicks in.

REGULARLY $475

Seon Midi Dress
Rag & Bone
Seon Midi Dress
Rag & Bone
Seon Midi Dress
Rag & Bone
Just one of many cool, versatile dresses in the Rag & Bone Fall Private Sale.
REGULARLY $495

Layla Pant Equestrian Stretch
Rag & Bone
Layla Pant - Equestrian Stretch
Rag & Bone
Layla Pant Equestrian Stretch
Rag & Bone
Relax in style in these stretchy, slim fit black pants.
REGULARLY $350

The Jersey Cropped Tee
Rag & Bone
The Jersey Cropped Tee
Rag & Bone
The Jersey Cropped Tee
Rag & Bone

We challenge you to find something you can't pair this relaxed fit tee with.

REGULARLY $70

Nina High-Rise Skinny - Aviation Way
Rag & Bone
Nina High-Rise Skinny - Aviation Way
Rag & Bone
Nina High-Rise Skinny - Aviation Way
Rag & Bone
Now's the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite Rag & Bone jeans, including this high-rise pair.
REGULARLY $255

Ames Linen Blazer
Rag & Bone
Ames Linen Blazer
Rag & Bone
Ames Linen Blazer
Rag & Bone

Don't forget to dress up every once in a while.

REGULARLY $495

