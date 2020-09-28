Rag & Bone is offering two great deals for fall -- for a limited time only!

After hosting their cheeky Is It 2021 Yet? summer sale, this effortlessly cool women's fashion brand is back with savings of 25% on select new arrivals and an extra 30% on sale styles. Part of Rag & Bone's Fall Private Sale running through Oct. 5, you can also enjoy free shipping and returns on all U.S. orders.

Save on Rag & Bone jeans, T-shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, footwear, accessories and more. Men's items -- including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, coats and footwear -- are also majorly marked down. Note that all sale items are final sale.

Known for its well-made tees, denim and combat boots. Rag & Bone also recently launched their own collection of cloth face masks, with $5 from each one sold going to support the NAACP.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Rag & Bone Fall Private Sale.

Stiletto Chelsea Ankle Boot Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Stiletto Chelsea Ankle Boot Rag & Bone Buy these now for a crazy low price and have something to look forward to when cooler weather officially kicks in. REGULARLY $475 $133 at Rag & Bone

Seon Midi Dress Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Seon Midi Dress Rag & Bone Just one of many cool, versatile dresses in the Rag & Bone Fall Private Sale. REGULARLY $495 $140 at Rag & Bone

Layla Pant Equestrian Stretch Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Layla Pant Equestrian Stretch Rag & Bone Relax in style in these stretchy, slim fit black pants. REGULARLY $350 $98 at Rag & Bone

The Jersey Cropped Tee Rag & Bone Rag & Bone The Jersey Cropped Tee Rag & Bone We challenge you to find something you can't pair this relaxed fit tee with. REGULARLY $70 $49 at Rag & Bone

Nina High-Rise Skinny - Aviation Way Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Skinny - Aviation Way Rag & Bone Now's the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite Rag & Bone jeans, including this high-rise pair. REGULARLY $255 $108.50 at Rag & Bone

Ames Linen Blazer Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Ames Linen Blazer Rag & Bone Don't forget to dress up every once in a while. REGULARLY $495 $140 at Rag & Bone

