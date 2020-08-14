Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Hanky Panky Underwear Is Under $20

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale  is underway with early access to store credit card holders.

The mega-sales features major markdowns on brands like Nike, Stella McCartney, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Alo, AG, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, and more. Bargain hunters will find deep price cuts on shoes, purses, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, outerwear, selects items for men and kids, plus home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale occurs in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to coronavirus safety concerns. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza kicks off on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to open up on Aug. 19, make sure you add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Ahead, shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Hanky Panky thongs under $20, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

 

Leopard Print Regular Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Print Regular Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Leopard Print Regular Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

An comfortable printed regular rise stretchy lace thong.

REGULARLY: $25.00

Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

A soft and ultra stretchy lace thong with a V-shaped waistband. 

REGULARLY $22.00

Retro High Waist Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Retro High Waist Thong
Nordstrom
Retro High Waist Thong
Hanky Panky

An extra-wide stretch waistband provides the perfect coverage for this lace undies look.

REGULARLY $23.00

Floral Print Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Floral Low Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Floral Print Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

This low-rise floral print thong will add a little color to your undies collection. 

REGULARLY $25.00

Signature Lace Vikini
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Vikini
Nordstrom
Signature Lace Vikini
Hanky Panky

A comfortable lace high rise design with a flattering fit. 

REGULARLY $30.00

Low Rise Cross Dye Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Cross Dye Thong
Nordstrom
Low Rise Cross Dye Thong
Hanky Panky

This cute cross-dyed color design makes the floral patterns pop. 

REGULARLY $23.00

