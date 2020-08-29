Shop Royal-Approved Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
So many brands celebrities love are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including many styles from big brands that the royals -- Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- love and wear all the time. Select jackets, boots, sunglasses, jewelry and more from fashion favorites like Theory, Ray-Ban and Barbour are on sale right now, and we've found sale styles similar to what the royals have rocked.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.
Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop deals on royal-approved outerwear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ahead.
Theory Blazer
Theory is known for modern, polished wardrobe staples, and the Duchess of Sussex has worn a chic, off-the-shoulder plaid blazer from the brand. Add a checked Theory jacket to your own closet. This deal saves you $245 on the designer number.
GET THE LOOK:
Hunter Rainboots
The royal women all seem to be huge fans of Hunter Rainboots. On rainy days, Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Sussex have all been spotted sporting a similar style to the pair below, which are on sale at Nordstrom for $99.90 (regularly $150).
GET THE LOOK:
Mother Denim
You can’t go wrong with a durable pair of classic blue jeans. Meghan was spotted wearing Mother Denim’s ankle fray ripped skinny jeans during the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017. The popular Looker Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans are on sale at Nordstrom for $158.90 (regularly 238).
GET THE LOOK:
Patagonia Puffer
A Patagonia puff quilted jacket is a great versatile piece to wear outdoors. Prince Harry wore one while visiting New Zealand with Meghan. The popular Nano Puff Hooded Jacket from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom for $174.90 (regularly $249).
GET THE LOOK:
Ray Ban 'Classic Wayfarer' Sunglasses
The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen sporting these classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses. These sunnies are a staple item in every cool girl's closet, and you can grab them today for under $100.
GET THE LOOK:
Stuart Weitzman Boots
Both the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Stuart Weitzman's trendy yet comfortable shoes. Grab this designer pair of black over-the-knee boots, similar to a pair Markle was spotted wearing in 2018.
GET THE LOOK:
Barbour Jacket
The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her olive green Barbour jacket multiple times for casual settings. The water-resistant waxed fabric is great for fall and rainy season. Plus, it looks great with a sweater and leggings. We found a similar style for over 35% off, which comes with a removable faux shearling collar.
GET THE LOOK:
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Activewear Brands Are on Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Kids' Clothes and Baby Gear
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50