Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Skincare Products on Sale

Chances are celebrities have tried the best of the best in skincare, and it only intrigues us to try their favorites ourselves. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to all Nordstrom cardmembers, is filled with exclusive beauty items and deals on many star skincare staples!

Finally want to invest in La Mer beloved by J.Lo? There's a four-piece mini set for under $100 so you can try the luxurious products before you buy a full-size. Other standout deals include a duo of Meghan Markle's fave RevitaLash eyelash serum and a discount on Hollywood facialist Kate Somerville's exfoliating treatment.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop deals on celebrity-loved skincare products ahead and see all the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals.

Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set La Mer Nordstrom Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set La Mer The luxury skincare brand is well known to be a (pricey) favorite among A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West. Try out one of their famous facial creams -- the Moisturizing Soft Cream -- in addition to the Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator in mini sizes without spending a fortune with this hydration skin set. $155 VALUE $90 at Nordstrom

Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Duo RevitaLash Nordstrom Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Duo RevitaLash Now's your chance to score a discount on two RevitaLash eyelash serums Meghan Markle mentioned in a 2014 Allure interview. The Advanced Eyelash Conditioner conditions and protects the lashes from breakage, while restoring flexibility, moisture and shine for healthy, lush lashes. $196 VALUE $98 at Nordstrom

Anti-Aging Essential Set Dr. Barbara Sturm Nordstrom Anti-Aging Essential Set Dr. Barbara Sturm Another lavish skincare line with celebrity buzz is one from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The orthopedist-turned-aesthetics doctor -- famous for the bespoke MC1 cream, which is made from the patient's own plasma -- has a star-studded clientele that includes Hailey Bieber, Angela Bassett and Gwyneth Paltrow. Try travel sizes of the expert's favorite anti-aging serums from her collection: Super Anti-Aging Serum, Hyaluronic Serum and Night Serum. $355 VALUE $215 at Nordstrom

White Trinity® Facial Toning Kit NuFace Nordstrom White Trinity® Facial Toning Kit NuFace Miranda Kerr told Harper's Bazaar in 2017 the NuFace Trinity is her beauty gadget of choice. The microcurrent treatment attachment tones the facial muscles to improve the contour of the face and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This kit comes with the Trinity device, Trinity Facial Toning attachment, gel primer, charging cradle and power adapter. $325 VALUE $217.75 at Nordstrom

The Essentials Set Mario Badescu Nordstrom The Essentials Set Mario Badescu Kylie Jenner and Lili Reinhart have shared their love on social media for the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion to alleviate pesky pimples. This skincare set includes the zit staple, along with the Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater and Lip Balm. $33 VALUE $23 at Nordstrom

Browse through every beauty deal at Nordstrom.

