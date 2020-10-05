Nordstrom Sale: Save Over $100 on Gucci Sunglasses

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.

Want to get a major deal on designer sunglasses? The Nordstrom Sale is offering prices you don't want to miss on sunnies from top fashion brands, including a pair of stunning sunglasses by Gucci. The fashion-forward 55mm Gucci Square Sunglasses are on sale for $262.50 (regularly $378) and feature a fierce silhouette, polarized lenses and Gucci's signature print on the arms.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Check out the discounted stylish sunglasses -- including options from Celine, Gucci, Tom Ford and Quay Australia -- as well as the entire Nordstrom sale.

54mm Square Sunglasses Gucci Nordstrom 54mm Square Sunglasses Gucci REGULARLY $375 $262.50 at Nordstrom

See all Nordstrom Sale items.

