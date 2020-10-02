Nordstrom Sale: This Coach Handbag Is 40% Off

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.

Today, we are shopping this timeless Coach leather crossbody bag, which is 39% off. Shop today before it sells out!

If you're looking to invest in a timeless handbag, this one from Coach is the perfect pick. Coach is known for its quality leather goods, and this Courier Leather Convertible Bag is one that will never go out of style. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody, and the top-stitching detail adds another luxurious touch.

Available in dark brown, citron or black leather, you can't go wrong with any color. Regularly sold for $495, grab this handbag for $297.00 before it's too late -- this is a deal you won't want to miss!

Shop the Coach Courier Leather Convertible Bag below.

