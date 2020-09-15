Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Save an Extra 20% on Clearance Items

Rebecca Minkoff is having an online sale.

The discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles -- from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. crossbody bag.

Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

Medium Julian Backpack Medium Julian Backpack Rebecca Minkhoff Medium Julian Backpack Medium Julian Backpack This textured leather backpack is perfect for days on the go. REGULARLY $248 $129 at Rebecca Minkhoff

Karlie Studded Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo is 50% off and perfect as an addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $348 $169 at Rebecca Minkoff

Love Too Micro Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag comes in croc embossed leather with a removable, adjustable strap. Get this handbag for $99 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pippa Duffle Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle comes in four colors and is 50% off. ORIGINALLY $348 $189 at Rebecca Minkoff

Megan Small Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag is $147 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $248 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for warm weather. REGULARLY $198 $119 at Rebecca Minkoff

Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out. REGULARLY $165 $79 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut. REGULARLY $328 $159 at Rebecca Minkoff

