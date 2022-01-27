Shopping

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts -- Shop Marc Jacobs Handbags, Perfume, Sunglasses & More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday Marc Jacobs sale
Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage

Valentine's Day is just weeks away -- so now's the time to shop for the perfect gift for your special someone (or yourself). At Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale find deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage with some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs. With Winter almost out of the way, the Amazon Sale is flooding us with deals to upgrade our winter fashion

You'll find all of this year's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer. 

But the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale doesn't stop at Marc Jacobs. It's also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Amazon Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, brasAmazon devices, Calvin Klein underwearelectronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon Valentine's Day Sale

Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack
Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack
A stylist and lightweight backpack perfect to go with you anywhere and carry all of your essentials. This Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack is currently 38% off, while supplies last.
$225$140
Marc Jacobs Black Pebbled Leather With Sling
Marc Jacobs Black Pebbled Leather With Sling
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Black Pebbled Leather With Sling
A classic leather satchel bag that can be worn on a night out or while you're on the go. This Marc Jacobs Black Pebbled Leather With Sling is currently almost 10% off, while supplies last.
$270$250
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Amazon
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
A monochrome version of the popular Marc Jacobs Camera Bag is on sale. 
$325$300
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses for 50% off -- Sounds like a no-brainer to me! Shop now before they sell out! 
$98$48
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
$66$60
Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Leather Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Leather Crossbody Bag
Treat yourself or gift this Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Leather Crossbody Bag this Valentine's Day to someone your love.
$295$250
Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Amazon
Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag
Who says diaper bags aren't stylish? Use this large Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag for travel to pack all of your child's needs.
$195$176
Marc Jacobs Playback Crossbag
Marc Jacobs Playback
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Playback Crossbag
A stylish Marc Jacobs purse to hold the essentials. This Marc Jacobs crossbody bag in luxe coated leather will make the perfect bag.
$190$140
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
Amazon
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag is crafted with Saffiano cowhide leather and a gold emblem on the first.
$295
Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 40% off.
$130$80
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh perfume. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 
$23 AND UP
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses Gradient Lens Gold with Black or Brown
Amazon
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses
The Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for men on the go. 
$168$143
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
This Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack features padded straps and 2 pockets to store your essentials. This Marc Jacobs bag is 18% off, while supplies last.
$180$130

