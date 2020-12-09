The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is in full swing and is still chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Time to shop for deals on watches during the Amazon Holiday Deals event -- take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among the Amazon Holiday sales selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

The Amazon Holiday Deals is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are participating in the Amazon Holiday Deals event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Even more major deals, markdowns and discounts are live during the Amazon Holiday Deals sale across fashion categories including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, winter jackets, athleisure, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids and baby gear, jackets, underwear, bras, luggage, fitness trackers and jewelry.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Holiday Deals sale.

Check out all of our holiday gift guide lists to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Clique Nixon Amazon Clique Nixon This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a five-link band and stainless steel locking clasp. REGULARLY $125 $67.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Apple This Apple Watch Series 3 is $179 and comes in either white or black. ORIGINALLY $199 $179 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. REGULARLY $339 $195 at Amazon

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger. $119 at Amazon

Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch Michael Kors Amazon Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch Michael Kors The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials. ORIGINALLY $250 $149 at Amazon

Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google Michael Kors Amazon Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google Michael Kors This Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google is a watch, fitness tracker, weather, alarm, calendar, GPS, pedometer, heart rate monitor all wrapped up on one! This watch is currently 49% off, and comes in five different styles too, while supplies last! ORIGINALLY $165 $149.95 at Amazon

Vívoactive 3 Garmin Amazon Vívoactive 3 Garmin Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. This watch is currently 48% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $278 $129.99 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. $175 at Amazon

Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff At the Amazon Holiday sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch you can wear with any outfit. REGULARLY $175 $78.75 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $223.50 at Amazon

Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch Anne Klein Amazon Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch Anne Klein This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. ORIGINALLY $65 $37.05 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $196.18 at Amazon

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. REGULARLY $36.75 $27.49 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google is a smart and stylish watch powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $394.37 at Amazon

Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents Citizen Amazon Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents Citizen This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. REGULARLY $325 $260 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. REGULARLY $295 $257.82 at Amazon

Moonwatch Bulova Amazon Moonwatch Bulova This Bulova Moonwatch is not only stylish but water resistant! REGULARLY $675 $562.50 at Amazon

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. REGULARLY $275 $192.50 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Holiday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon Holiday Deals: Save $130 Off This Kate Spade Handbag

Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Holiday Deals Sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Amazon Holiday Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Amazon Cyber Week Extended Sales: Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

The Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals Still Available on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garmin & More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Amazon, Coach, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals Still Available on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Amazon Holiday Deals: Save Up To 45% Off UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers & More

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop Unique Handmade Jewelry

The Best Engagement Rings for All Budgets

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley & More

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More