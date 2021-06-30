Shopping

Shop Cute Summer Dresses for 2021

By ETonline Staff
We're all just starting to feel the freedom of summer and enjoying all the sunshine we can! And what better way to soak up all the sun with a new sundress or two? 

Right now we're treating ourselves with chic summer dresses that show a bit more skin now that temperatures are a bit higher. We can't get enough of all the cute dresses, rompers and jumpsuits out there -- and there's no shortage of bright colors, floral prints and flirty details. 

ET Style has scoured the internet to find some of the most stylish frocks made for wearing to a wedding, brunch, picnics or simply at home when you want to look extra cute. Our top picks include a casual t-shirt dress from Lulus, an elegant tulle dress from Eva Franco and a breezy trapeze dress from Eloquii.

Shop the best summer dresses below. 

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Mock-Neck Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Classy enough for a wedding and comfy enough for the office, this Daily Practice by Anthropologie Mock-Neck Midi Dress is one you can't skip. 
$98 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Urban Outfitters by.DYLN Addison Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
This one-shoulder dress for a night out is extra-flattering with form-fitting ruching. 
$109 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Universal Standarf The Aurora Wrap Dress
Universal Standard
If you're headed back to the office soon, you'll wear this wrap dress from Universal Standard again and again. It comes in three other colors. 
$118 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
A La Tart White and Yellow Lemon Print Wrap Dress
Lulu's
Show a little leg in this adorable lemon-themed dress from Lulu's. 
$58 AT LULU'S
Everlane The Flowy Jumpsuit
Everlane
This flowy jumpsuit isn't a dress, but we thought it was so cute (and comfy), it should get some exposure. 
$88 AT EVERLANE
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Amazon
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect dress this summer. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Eloquii Tie Strap Trapeze Dress
Eloquii
We love the soft pink, flowy crinkle fabric and ruffles on this Tie Strap Trapeze Dress. You'll wear this from now until the end of summer. Get select dresses & Jackets using promo code OMG.
$120 AT ELOQUII
ModCloth x Barbie A Retro Romp Romper
ModCloth
If you want to ease into short sundresses, let this romper be your transition piece. 
$75 AT MODCLOTH
Banana Republic Halter Midi Dress
Banana Republic
This Banana Republic Halter Midi Dress is the perfect dress for any occasion this summer. This dress is available in yellow, wine red, and a black dot pattern.
$111 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $139)
Eva Franco Victoire Tiered Tulle Mini Dress
Anthropologie
There's nothing makes you feel feminine quite like tulle. Get it while you can -- the price is irresistible. 
$70 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $228)
AE Tiered Babydoll Dress
American Eagle
Trendy florals are everywhere this year and this summer dress, featuring a tiered, babydoll design from American Eagle is one you'll wear again and again. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals.
$20 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $50)
UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Stay cool this summer in this UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress. This dress is also available in multiple patterns.
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
A New Day Women's Sleeveless Smocked Dress
Target
Easy to throw on, easy to dress up or dress down, this breezy sleeveless midi dress has a smocked bodice for maximum comfort and style for the summer season. 
$30 AT TARGET
Revolve The Foat Midi Dress
Revolve
This delicate dress is so forgiving, it's flattering on just about any figure. 
$220 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $258)
Banana Republic TENCEL™ Shirtdress
Banana Republic
This Banana Republic Shirt dress features elastic at the waist and includes a removable belt. 
$77 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $129)
UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Orange is definitely the color you'll see a lot of this year and this slinky plisse maxi dress from Urban Outfitters with some cute strappy sandals will have you dreaming of a tropical vacation.
$30 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $89)
Lulus Cafe Society Black and Cream Striped Shirt Dress
Lulus
A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual days, like this one from Lulus.
$38 AT LULUS
Lioness Heavenly Sent Midi Dress Blue
Princess Polly
For a fashion-forward look, opt for this blue halter midi dress with coordinating shrug by Lioness. The striking color will brighten any event. 
$96 AT PRINCESS POLLY

