Shop Cute Summer Dresses for 2021

We're all just starting to feel the freedom of summer and enjoying all the sunshine we can! And what better way to soak up all the sun with a new sundress or two?

Right now we're treating ourselves with chic summer dresses that show a bit more skin now that temperatures are a bit higher. We can't get enough of all the cute dresses, rompers and jumpsuits out there -- and there's no shortage of bright colors, floral prints and flirty details.

ET Style has scoured the internet to find some of the most stylish frocks made for wearing to a wedding, brunch, picnics or simply at home when you want to look extra cute. Our top picks include a casual t-shirt dress from Lulus, an elegant tulle dress from Eva Franco and a breezy trapeze dress from Eloquii.

Shop the best summer dresses below.

Eloquii Tie Strap Trapeze Dress Eloquii Eloquii Tie Strap Trapeze Dress We love the soft pink, flowy crinkle fabric and ruffles on this Tie Strap Trapeze Dress. You'll wear this from now until the end of summer. Get select dresses & Jackets using promo code OMG. $120 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Banana Republic Halter Midi Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Halter Midi Dress This Banana Republic Halter Midi Dress is the perfect dress for any occasion this summer. This dress is available in yellow, wine red, and a black dot pattern. $111 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $139) Buy Now

AE Tiered Babydoll Dress American Eagle AE Tiered Babydoll Dress Trendy florals are everywhere this year and this summer dress, featuring a tiered, babydoll design from American Eagle is one you'll wear again and again. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals. $20 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress Urban Outfitters UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress Orange is definitely the color you'll see a lot of this year and this slinky plisse maxi dress from Urban Outfitters with some cute strappy sandals will have you dreaming of a tropical vacation. $30 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Summer

Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber Wore the Sexiest Summer Dress

How to Keep Your Your Skin Hydrated and Youthful This Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

25 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead