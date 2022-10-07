Spooky season is officially here and something wicked this way comes in the form of Coach's new Disney Villains collection. Coach has teamed up with Disney for a new line of handbags, backpacks, and wallets. The Disney X Coach Villain Collection features four iconic villains: Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty in both human and dragon form.

Shop Disney x Coach

Right now, you can get the new Coach styles for 60% off at Coach Outlet. All purses, wallets and other leather accessories are made with the label's signature canvas and smooth leather featuring some of the most popular villains of Disney's fairy-tale movies. From a cool and boxy handbag and an accordion wallet to a credit card and ID lanyard and phone crossbody, this is the collection for the ultimate Disney fan.