October is finally here, which means we're swapping our summer silks and linens for heavier-duty fabrics to help us brave the cold. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the incoming chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach just revamped its cult-favorite handbags with a plush new shearling collection. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling Coach styles arrived just in time for the holiday season and likely won't last long on shelves.

Shop Coach Shearling

One of the most sought-after Coach styles since its introduction in 2021, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, now comes in shearling with two sizes and four colorways. The shearling Pillow Tabby would be a fabulous gift for any fashionista in your life, as well as a great addition to your own handbag collection. Be sure to get your hands on the viral bag — worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez — as it's bound to sell out soon.

For even more shearling, Coach's collection of splurge-worthy coats, ridiculously soft bags, and cold weather-ready shoes will keep you warm and cozy all season long. Whether you're in the market for holiday gifts or a luxurious way to treat yourself, check out our favorite pieces to shop from Coach's shearling edit.

Jane Bootie Coach Jane Bootie The classic black ankle boot gets an extra dose of coziness with shearling accents. $325 Buy Now

Shearling Aviator Coach Shearling Aviator Luxurious and cozy, this 100% lamb shearling coat is an investment piece that can be passed down for generations. $2,200 Buy Now

Dylan Clog Coach Dylan Clog Another major trend for fall, the clog is absolutely everywhere this season. Coach's take on the style features a shearling outer in black or natural cream with a signature jacquard footbed and buckle closure. $275 Buy Now

Shawl Shearling Coat Coach Shawl Shearling Coat Throw this shearling shawl with fireman-inspired clips on over sweaters, dresses, and so much more for a chic way to stay warm. $2,100 Buy Now

Shearling Driver Coach Shearling Driver In need of luxurious gift for your loved one? Treat them to these super-soft slippers with shearling lining. $295 Buy Now

