Coach's Cult-Favorite Pillow Tabby Gets A Plush Makeover: Shop The New Shearling Collection
October is finally here, which means we're swapping our summer silks and linens for heavier-duty fabrics to help us brave the cold. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the incoming chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach just revamped its cult-favorite handbags with a plush new shearling collection. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling Coach styles arrived just in time for the holiday season and likely won't last long on shelves.
One of the most sought-after Coach styles since its introduction in 2021, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, now comes in shearling with two sizes and four colorways. The shearling Pillow Tabby would be a fabulous gift for any fashionista in your life, as well as a great addition to your own handbag collection. Be sure to get your hands on the viral bag — worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez — as it's bound to sell out soon.
One of Coach's most popular styles of the moment, based off a 1970s archival design, now comes in deliciously soft shearling with smooth leather accents and lining.
A more diminutive version of the Pillow Tabby 26, the 18-cm style comes in dusty purple and this rich deep fuchsia with brass hardware.
For even more shearling, Coach's collection of splurge-worthy coats, ridiculously soft bags, and cold weather-ready shoes will keep you warm and cozy all season long. Whether you're in the market for holiday gifts or a luxurious way to treat yourself, check out our favorite pieces to shop from Coach's shearling edit.
For something a bit more minimal, the charter pouch holds small essentials such as phones, notebooks and tablets. This style comes in four plush colors: cream, pistachio green, light purple, and this vampy magenta.
The classic black ankle boot gets an extra dose of coziness with shearling accents.
Big bags are making a comeback this fall, especially in a heritage-patterned forest green shearling.
Luxurious and cozy, this 100% lamb shearling coat is an investment piece that can be passed down for generations.
Another major trend for fall, the clog is absolutely everywhere this season. Coach's take on the style features a shearling outer in black or natural cream with a signature jacquard footbed and buckle closure.
Throw this shearling shawl with fireman-inspired clips on over sweaters, dresses, and so much more for a chic way to stay warm.
Durable and soft, this shearling and suede military-inspired boot is ready to help you take on the cold in style.
In need of luxurious gift for your loved one? Treat them to these super-soft slippers with shearling lining.
