The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Pillow Tabby Bag Is 40% Off Right Now for The Holidays
Coach's viral Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in Coach's can't-miss Holiday sale — the brand's last sale of the year. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 40% off. The Coach sale is taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for $158 off while you can.
This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.
Carry your essentials to every occasion in this icy purple shade.
One of Coach's most popular styles of the moment, based off a 1970s archival design, now comes in deliciously soft shearling with smooth leather accents and lining.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.
The Coach holiday savings don't stop at the Pillow Tabby. Shop more of our favorite Coach deals to ring in the new year, below.
Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.
Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic and winter-ready in this dark pine green.
Coach's take on the trending clog style features a shearling outer in black or natural cream with a signature jacquard footbed and buckle closure.
This Signature Bucket Hat is equal parts trendy and practical — perfect for every season.
