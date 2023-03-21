Senreve’s Italian leather handbags have been spotted being toted by Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brie Larson, Emma Roberts, Angelina Jolie and many others stars. If you've been looking to add a new handbag to your spring wardrobe, now's your chance to save big on a Senreve purse and carryall. The brand's biannual Handbag Revival Sale is happening now with dozens of designs up to 70% off.

Shop the Senreve Sale

Now through Sunday, April 2, the Senreve Handbag Revival Sale is offering huge discounts on brand new and gently handled styles. Many styles have only a couple bags in stock, so we recommend acting fast to get your favorite for less. Whether you’re heading to the office or out on the town, Senreve crafts quality bags sustainably sourced from tanneries and suppliers that “minimize chemical usage, waste and energy use.”

Senreve's Mini Maestra Bag has been carried by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anna Kendrick, and Sophia Bush. On sale for 30% off, this versatile style converts into a handheld tote, satchel, a shoulder bag, and a backpack. Designed with everyday use in mind, this Italian leather handbag is the perfect size to fit an iPad or Kindle.

Mini Maestra Bag Senreve Mini Maestra Bag Grab Priyanka Chopra-Jones' bag, in the same forest color as well. Something about the brass metal clasps and the forest green leather makes this design pop. $745 $522 Shop Now

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who recently joined Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, is the perfect example of how to look effortlessly elegant. The smaller size of her Senreve Mini Alunna Bag makes it the perfect compact companion for running errands, and you can wear it multiple ways. Featuring an exterior cardholder and two interior pockets, this bag can also be worn as a backpack for an excellent travel companion.

Mini Alunna Bag Senreve Mini Alunna Bag The Senreve Mini Alunna Bag has a handle on top to make it the perfect handbag. Otherwise, you can wear it as a backpack while you travel. $575 $403 Shop Now

At up to 70%, it feels like Senreve is giving away their best bags, but there is a good reason behind this sale. The earth-friendly brand is offering major deals on designer bags in an effort to work towards zero waste in production. Senreve explains "Unlike traditional luxury brands that infamously burn their products to 'protect' their brand, we protect our brand by refusing to do that to the environment."

Ahead, shop more of our top picks from the Senreve Handbag Revival Sale before April 3 to find the perfect bag for you.

Aria Belt Bag Senreve Aria Belt Bag An upgraded version of the classic fanny pack, the Aria Belt Bag features 3 interior pockets that can fit up to an iPhone 11 Plus. Wear it as a belt bag, a sling bag, a crossbody, or a clutch. $545 $436 Shop Now

Mini Armonica Senreve Mini Armonica Get 50% off Senreve's sophisticated and structured faux alligator leather bag. The Mini Armonica comes with a Beveled Chain and can be worn as a belt bag, sling, or shoulder bag. $645 $323 Shop Now

