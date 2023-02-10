Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 launched in 2021, but Kindle launched two new bright colors just last week. To make the reveal even better, both the Agave Green and Denim Blue versions of the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale now. You can grab Amazon's best-selling e-reader with 16GB of storage for 27% off. If you prefer your Kindle without ads, that option is also $40 off.

The Paperwhite 5 has a bigger and more responsive 6.8-inch screen. With a flush-front design and glare-free display, this model reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours.

Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, but this Amazon deal is too good to miss. Get your colorful Kindle Paperwhite at nearly the lowest price we've seen.

The best Kindle deals also include bundles with all your e-reader essentials. Save on Kindle Paperwhites with fabric covers and power adapters included. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. $190 $126 Shop Now

