Buffy Summers is headed to the Wolf Pack.

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con at the end of the Teen Wolf panel in Hall H on Thursday, revealing the news that she is joining the Paramount+ offshoot as a star and executive producer. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared that she was "excited" to join the Teen Wolf family.

Based on the Edo Van Belkom novels, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Gellar will play arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.

She joins previously announced stars Armani Jackson as Everett, Bella Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan.

Teen Wolf mastermind Jeff Davis will write and executive produce Wolf Pack.

The series is expected to premiere later this year in the U.S. and internationally on Paramount+.

See below for more of Entertainment Tonight's ongoing coverage of Comic-Con 2022, including the daily schedule and biggest highlights of the weekend:

'Teen Wolf' Stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin Reunite at Comic-Con

'Dungeons & Dragons' Film Shares First Look at 'Honor Among Thieves'

Comic-Con 2022: Daily Schedule and Biggest Highlights

Dwayne Johnson Heading to His First Comic-Con for 'Black Adam'

Related Gallery